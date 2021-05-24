Black Lives Matter Activist Sasha Johnson Shot In London

British activist Sasha Johnson who has taken a lead role in Black Lives Matter and antiracism demonstrations was shot and wounded in London, CBS News reports.

The Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP) said in a statement, "It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has been brutally attacked and sustained a gunshot wound to her head. She is currently in intensive care and in a critical condition."

The statement also added the 27-year-old was attacked following numerous death threats as a result of her activism."

The BBC reports London's Metropolitan Police responded to calls of gunfire in southeast London about 3 a.m. local time Sunday morning and the incident allegedly happened near a house party. There was no evidence that she was the target of the attack, officials said.

RELATED: Stay Woke: Black Lives Matter Movement Documentary

Imarn Ayton, a friend of Johnson's, told the BBC that she did not believe Johnson “was the intended victim” and “as far as I am aware... this incident is more related to rival gangs as opposed to her activism.” She also said surgery had been performed on Johnson and had gone well, and that she was with her parents, although this has not been confirmed by officials.

"This was a shocking incident that has left a young woman with very serious injuries,” said London Metro Police Chief Inspector Jimi Tele said in a statement, “Our thoughts are with her family who are being provided with support at this terribly difficult time."



Outpourings of concern and support have rolled in as news of Johnson’s shooting surfaced, particularly from the activist community.