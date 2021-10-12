Trending:

Donald Trump Says Haitians Trying To Enter U.S. ‘Probably Have AIDS’

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: U.S. President Donald Trump listens while meeting with women small business owners in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 27, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Investors on Monday further unwound trades initiated in November resting on the idea that the election of Trump and a Republican Congress meant smooth passage of an agenda that featured business-friendly tax cuts and regulatory changes. (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

Donald Trump Says Haitians Trying To Enter U.S. ‘Probably Have AIDS’

He made the offensive remarks during a FOX News interview.

PUBLISHED ON : OCTOBER 12, 2021 / 09:58 AM

Written by Paul Meara

WIthout evidence for his statement, former president Donald Trump slammed Haitian migrants attempting to enter the United States, claiming they “probably have AIDS.”

"Take a look at what's happening in Haiti. A tremendous problem with AIDS," he said during an interview last week with FOX News. "Many of those people will probably have AIDS and they're coming into our country and we don't do anything about it. We let everybody come in. It's like a death wish for our country."

This is just the former president’s latest offensive comment about the Caribbean country. In 2018, he was accused of labeled it and certain African nations “sh*thole” countries.

RELATED: Crisis in Haiti: White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Outlines the U.S. Aid Effort

HIV among Haitians between the ages of 15 and 49 is just under 2 percent while the country’s prevalence rate has declined significantly in recent decades, according to the United Nations.

The Haitian Embassy in Washington D.C., slammed Trump’s statements as “racist” and “baseless.”

“These vile comments aim only to sow hatred and discord against immigrants,” the embassy said in a statement, according to Agence France-Presse.

Tens of thousands of Haitians have attempted to enter the U.S. in recent months through the Texas border with Mexico. About 7,000 have been deported according to U.S. government figures. The migration is in reaction to increased violence and political turmoil following the assassination of the president in July and a powerful earthquake in August.

Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in news