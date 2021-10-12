Donald Trump Says Haitians Trying To Enter U.S. ‘Probably Have AIDS’

WIthout evidence for his statement, former president Donald Trump slammed Haitian migrants attempting to enter the United States, claiming they “probably have AIDS.”

"Take a look at what's happening in Haiti. A tremendous problem with AIDS," he said during an interview last week with FOX News. "Many of those people will probably have AIDS and they're coming into our country and we don't do anything about it. We let everybody come in. It's like a death wish for our country."

This is just the former president’s latest offensive comment about the Caribbean country. In 2018, he was accused of labeled it and certain African nations “sh*thole” countries.



HIV among Haitians between the ages of 15 and 49 is just under 2 percent while the country’s prevalence rate has declined significantly in recent decades, according to the United Nations.

The Haitian Embassy in Washington D.C., slammed Trump’s statements as “racist” and “baseless.”



“These vile comments aim only to sow hatred and discord against immigrants,” the embassy said in a statement, according to Agence France-Presse.

Tens of thousands of Haitians have attempted to enter the U.S. in recent months through the Texas border with Mexico. About 7,000 have been deported according to U.S. government figures. The migration is in reaction to increased violence and political turmoil following the assassination of the president in July and a powerful earthquake in August.



