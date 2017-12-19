Officer's Wife Investigated Over 'Filthy N*****s' 'Send Them Back To Africa' Facebook Post On Viral Video Of Toddler Caught In A Mall Fight

After a shocking video showing a large brawl at the Edison Mall in Fort Myers, Florida, went viral, the wife of a lieutenant came under fire for allegedly posting a racist comment.

The video shows a group of people engaging in a fight at the mall and at one point, a girl comes up with a baby stroller, kicks a woman to the ground, then leaves the stroller off to the side to keep fighting.

The Florida Department of Children and Families said they have opened an investigation into what happened at Edison Mall, reported WBBH-TV.

When the video was posted to Facebook, Linda Deverso-Pakulis, the wife of Lt. Chip Pakulis, allegedly commented “filthy n*****s" and "send them back to Africa."

Deverso-Pakulis later posted that her account was "compromised" and someone else was responsible for posting the comments, reported NBC New York 4.