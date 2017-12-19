Officer's Wife Investigated Over 'Filthy N*****s' 'Send Them Back To Africa' Facebook Post On Viral Video Of Toddler Caught In A Mall Fight

Police Create Donation Drive For The Nine Children Who Watched Their Young Mother Die From An Overdose
After a shocking video showing a large brawl at the Edison Mall in Fort Myers, Florida, went viral, the wife of a lieutenant came under fire for allegedly posting a racist comment.
The video shows a group of people engaging in a fight at the mall and at one point, a girl comes up with a baby stroller, kicks a woman to the ground, then leaves the stroller off to the side to keep fighting.
The Florida Department of Children and Families said they have opened an investigation into what happened at Edison Mall, reported WBBH-TV.
When the video was posted to Facebook, Linda Deverso-Pakulis, the wife of Lt. Chip Pakulis, allegedly commented “filthy n*****s" and "send them back to Africa."
Deverso-Pakulis later posted that her account was "compromised" and someone else was responsible for posting the comments, reported NBC New York 4.
"I am appalled about the comments that were made, neither I nor my family share these beliefs," she wrote before deleting her account.
LCSO officials say they will conduct an internal investigation; however, they don't believe the wife of Lt. Pakulis was involved in posting the message, according to NBC New York 4.
When it comes to the mall fight, two victims involved in the fight were identified as 20-year-old Marlesha Williams and 18-year-old Verdasia Eleaby, according to a police report.
The two women allege they were punched, kicked, spit on and had their hair pulled during the fight. Williams and Eleaby both sustained injuries as a result and wish to press charges.
