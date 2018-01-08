The Woman Behind Oprah's Powerful Golden Globes Speech: Recy Taylor's Heartbreaking Fight For Justice After Being Raped By Six White Men

On Sunday night's broadcast of the 75th Annual Golden Globes, Oprah Winfrey delivered a monumental speech upon receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement. Whereas many recipients of lifetime achievement awards take time to reflect on their time in the industry, Oprah took a moment to uplift the late civil rights figure Recy Taylor .

During the era of 1944 Jim Crow, Recy Taylor, who was a 24-year-old sharecropper at the time, was raped by six white men in Alabama while she was walking home from church. Her case attracted the help of the NAACP's Rosa Parks and become a national story, reported the New York Times.

Although one of the men confessed, an all-white grand jury never indicted the men and shortly after Recy's story fell to the wayside. Ten days before the Golden Globes, Recy passed away at the age of 97 and Oprah used her moment on the Golden Globes stage to uplift Recy and her fight.

"In 1944, Recy Taylor was a young wife and mother walking home from a church service she'd attended in Abbeville, Alabama, when she was abducted by six armed white men, raped, and left blindfolded by the side of the road coming home from church. They threatened to kill her if she ever told anyone, but her story was reported to the NAACP where a young worker by the name of Rosa Parks became the lead investigator on her case and together they sought justice. But justice wasn't an option in the era of Jim Crow. The men who tried to destroy her were never persecuted. Recy Taylor died ten days ago, just shy of her 98th birthday," Oprah said during her speech.