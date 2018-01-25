Horrified Students Demand Action After 'White' And 'Colored' Signs Appear Above Water Fountains At High School Known For Racists Acts

After a viral photo from a high school in Wisconsin revealed a student placed “white” and “colored” signs about a water fountain, local activist groups and former students are demanding the school address the racism issue in the community.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the picture was taken at Franklin High School and the signs were in reference to the Jim Crow era segregation practice enacted on water fountains, bathrooms, schools, etc.

When one student saw the photo, he became so outraged he knew the only thing he could do was to take a photo and bring awareness to the hateful message.

“I took this picture today at school,” Jacob Romanski, who took the original photo, wrote on Facebook. “The principal was notified immediately and I made sure this kid got in trouble. I really don’t want to see this again.”

Once the photo went viral, the NAACP Milwaukee Branch, the League of United Latin American Citizens of Wisconsin and the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation released a joint statement of concern on Jan. 23.

"Unfortunately, Franklin High School, like many schools and districts, does not recognize or celebrate the federal holiday recognizing the achievements of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We ask that the district consider changing that policy. Today’s action highlights the urgency of taking actions to ensure that the school celebrates tolerance and inclusion as part of its curriculum and culture," the statement said.