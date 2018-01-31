Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward

On Thursday, former first lady Michelle Obama ’s first television interview since leaving the White House will air on The Ellen DeGeneres Show . In a clip from the highly anticipated episode, Michelle Obama detailed why the inauguration gift exchange between she and Melania Trump appeared a tad awkward.

In the preview, shared by The Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres wasted no time asking about the hilarious moment.

“Hey, I have a question and I think a lot of people have the same question. So, when the transfer was happening, when Donald Trump and his wife were moving into the White House, there was a gift exchange,” DeGeneres asked Obama.

“Oh yeah … the Tiffany’s box,” Obama responded.

Obama then revealed the Trump family gifted them a “lovely frame.” However, DeGeneres prodded as to why the exchange had an awkward feel and Obama funnily explained why she was confused.

“Well, there’s all this protocol. I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that you’re going to do this, they’re going to stand here. Never before do you get this gift, so I’m sort of like, 'OK … What am I supposed to do with this gift?'” Obama explained to DeGeneres.

Obama then explained how Barack saved the day when she realized no staff was around to take the gift.

“And everyone cleared out and no one would come and take the box. And I’m thinking, 'Do we take the picture with…?' And then my husband saved the day – see he grabbed the box and took it back inside. But everybody cleared out. No staff, no one. I was like, 'What do you do with the box?'”

The former first lady visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show to celebrate the daytime host's 60th birthday celebration. You can watch a clip, from PEOPLE, shared below.