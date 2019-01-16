Brooklyn Pastor Arrested For Raping His Teenage Daughter On Church Grounds

A prominent Brooklyn pastor was arrested for sexually abusing his own daughter on church grounds for the last several years.

Matthew Gibson, of the Progressive Baptist Church in Bedford-Stuyvesant, is accused of repeatedly raping his 14-year-old daughter on the church’s grounds since 2012, after her mother passed away.

Although the alleged abuse happened for years, Gibson’s daughter only recently told her sister-in-law, Myia Maples, about the rape, reported PIX 11. According to Maples, her husband, the girl’s older brother, has full custody of the teen and her twin brother. After their mother died seven years ago, he became the siblings’ guardian while their father, the accused pastor, was granted visitation every other weekend.

Maples first learned of the alleged abuse last week when the teen came home from school and appeared distressed. When Maples asked what was wrong the girl “blurted out to us” that the pastor sexually assaulted her, Maples told reporters.

In a viral video, Maples tearfully detailed the rape claims and also accused the church’s Bishop Ben Gibson of sexually assaulting other young women.