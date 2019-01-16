Brooklyn Pastor Arrested For Raping His Teenage Daughter On Church Grounds

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A prominent Brooklyn pastor was arrested for sexually abusing his own daughter on church grounds for the last several years.
Matthew Gibson, of the Progressive Baptist Church in Bedford-Stuyvesant, is accused of repeatedly raping his 14-year-old daughter on the church’s grounds since 2012, after her mother passed away.
Although the alleged abuse happened for years, Gibson’s daughter only recently told her sister-in-law, Myia Maples, about the rape, reported PIX 11. According to Maples, her husband, the girl’s older brother, has full custody of the teen and her twin brother. After their mother died seven years ago, he became the siblings’ guardian while their father, the accused pastor, was granted visitation every other weekend.
Maples first learned of the alleged abuse last week when the teen came home from school and appeared distressed. When Maples asked what was wrong the girl “blurted out to us” that the pastor sexually assaulted her, Maples told reporters.
In a viral video, Maples tearfully detailed the rape claims and also accused the church’s Bishop Ben Gibson of sexually assaulting other young women.
The young girl’s twin brother told NBC New York that he was present at the church when the assaults occurred but had no idea because their father kept him away.
“He would make me play on the drums, and when it was happening, I wouldn’t be nowhere around,” the girl’s brother said, adding, “I feel like, in the moment, I let my sister down.”
Gibson charged with criminal sexual abuse and forcible touching of a female victim between the ages of 9 and 14.
The girl’s family claims they’ve known Gibson was abusive. They reportedly went to court several times to end the girl’s visitations with her father because he was verbally and physically abusive. They also blame Bishop Gibson for failing to supervise his visits.
“This is not a church. This is a place of torment,” Maples’ husband said.
The church is currently shut down as a crime scene.
