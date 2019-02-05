Girl Scout Changed Lyrics To Cardi B’s Song 'Money' And Sold Thousands Of Cookies

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Girl Scouts are known for thinking of nuanced and creative ways to bring home the most amount of cookie sales. For one California scout, a viral remix of a popular Cardi B song helped her to outsell the competition.
10-year-old Kiki Paschall recently shared a video of herself rapping along Cardi B's latest single, "Money." Paschall, who was surrounded by Girl Scout cookie boxes in the video, changed the lyrics to song and made it a family-friendly, cookie-themed bop.
"Been in this game since 2014, selling them cookies is my thing," Kiki rapped. "Buy Thin Mints or even s'mores. Please open up when I knock on your door. Woo!"
"I got girls in my troop, cookies to my roof. Money!" she sang in the chorus.
Once the official Girl Scout Twitter page caught wind of Paschall’s video, they reposted it and it received over a million views.
Paschall’s mother, who helped her write and shoot the music video, told Good Morning America she wanted to think of a creative way to help her daughter sell the most cookies possible.
"She's so excited," Accius told GMA. "I don't have a regular 9-to-5, so I can't sell cookies in the office. I said, 'You love doing it anyway, so let's just make a music video.'"
While the two were ecstatic to sell thousands of dollars’ worth of cookies, nothing quite made the mother and daughter more excited than getting a special shout out from Cardi B herself.
"I want all the cookieshh,” Cardi B tweeted.
Now that Paschall has sold out of her cookies, she's taking some time off to enjoy her viral celebrity status.
"This moment, she'll never forget," Accius told Good Morning America. "She is loving every second of it."
(Photo: Good Morning America)
