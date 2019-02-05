Girl Scout Changed Lyrics To Cardi B’s Song 'Money' And Sold Thousands Of Cookies

Girl Scouts are known for thinking of nuanced and creative ways to bring home the most amount of cookie sales. For one California scout, a viral remix of a popular Cardi B song helped her to outsell the competition.

10-year-old Kiki Paschall recently shared a video of herself rapping along Cardi B's latest single, "Money." Paschall, who was surrounded by Girl Scout cookie boxes in the video, changed the lyrics to song and made it a family-friendly, cookie-themed bop.

"Been in this game since 2014, selling them cookies is my thing," Kiki rapped. "Buy Thin Mints or even s'mores. Please open up when I knock on your door. Woo!"

"I got girls in my troop, cookies to my roof. Money!" she sang in the chorus.

Once the official Girl Scout Twitter page caught wind of Paschall’s video, they reposted it and it received over a million views.