6 California Officers Shot At Willie McCoy As He Woke In His Locked Car At Taco Bell

Six police officers in Vallejo, California, opened fired on a local 20-year-old rapper who was caught sleeping in his car at a Taco Bell.

According to a statement released by the police department, the six officers shot "multiple rounds" at the driver, who was identified by his family as Willie McCoy, also known as Willie Bo. All of the rounds were fired in a matter of seconds.

"It seems like an execution," David Harrison, McCoy's cousin and manager, told NBC News Wednesday. "It looks like my baby cousin was executed by a firing squad."

In the past, the Vallejo Police Department has been accused of using excessive force and has been at the center of several civil rights complaints.

The shooting occurred on Saturday when employees called police to report a driver slumped over in his car at the drive-thru. Two patrol cars arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m.

When the officers examined the car, they reportedly saw a handgun in the driver’s lap and immediately called for backup.

"The two officers decided to hold their position and did not attempt to wake the driver," police said in a statement.

Although the officers discussed attempting to remove the gun from the driver, they realized the doors were locked and the car was in drive. Eventually, another patrol car arrived on the scene and was positioned in front of McCoy’s car "to prevent forward or erratic movement," police said.

When another car arrived to block the rear of McCoy’s vehicle, he woke up.

Police claim McCoy was given "several commands" to put his hands up, but he allegedly did not comply and "quickly" moved his hands down to the gun.

The officers claim they began "fearing for their safety" and fired their weapons, police said. Police then unlocked the car by reaching through a broken window and attempted CPR on McCoy.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now Harrison and the rest of the family are demanding an investigation take place to find out why the six officers all had to fire.

"It doesn't take six officers to pump bullets through a car that's not going anywhere," Harrison said.

A preliminary investigation found a fully loaded .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine, which had been reported stolen out of Oregon, authorities said.

Harrison said Willie Bo was recently in the recording studio and was on tour with his rap group, FBG. Harrison believes that on the night his cousin was killed, he went to Taco Bell to get some food and fell asleep from exhaustion.

Police are conducting a full investigation into the incident.