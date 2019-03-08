Ilhan Omar Criticized For Saying Barack Obama ‘Got Away With Murder’ Because He Was A ‘Pretty Face’

Ilhan Omar Criticized For Saying Barack Obama ‘Got Away With Murder’ Because He Was A ‘Pretty Face’

In an interview with Politico, the congresswoman said there was “droning of countries around the world" during Obama's presidency.

Published 11 hours ago

In addition to facing criticism over her remarks about Israel, Representative Ilhan Omar is now under fire for taking a shot at Barack Obama’s policies.

In an interview with Politico published Friday, Omar, who is one of the first two Muslim women to serve in Congress, said troublesome policies at the border and in the Middle East did not begin with President Donald Trump.

While the Trump administration's “zero-tolerance” immigration policy has been heavily criticized for separating children from their parents at the border, Omar said that similar policies were enacted under his predecessor, who got away with it because he was more "polished."

Omar said the “hope and change” message popularized by Barack Obama was a facade that shielded people from the “caging of kids” at the U.S.-Mexico border and the “droning of countries around the world.” 

“We can’t be only upset with Trump. … His policies are bad, but many of the people who came before him also had really bad policies. They just were more polished than he was,” Omar said. “And that’s not what we should be looking for anymore. We don’t want anybody to get away with murder because they are polished. We want to recognize the actual policies that are behind the pretty face and the smile.”

Before her interview with Politico, Omar had to walk back comments criticizing many politicians' policy towards Israel. Omar said the U.S. support was “all about the Benjamins” and said some lawmakers had “dual loyalty." 

Omar's comments about Obama were condemned by many who accused her of dividing the party.

Written by BET Staff

(Photos from left: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

Finding Justice

Sunday 8/7c

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC