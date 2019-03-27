Dominican Educator Fired After Premiering PSA Celebrating Natural Hair

“In the Ministry of Education, no little girl, little boy or grown adult should be discriminated because of their physical appearance,” said Marianela Pinales, then director of Gender Equality and Development at the Ministry of Education on the island. “We are committed to guaranteeing the equality in identity.”

A brilliant campaign video on behalf of the Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Education was released via YouTube on Tuesday (March 26). The 52-second PSA centered on young Black and brown boys and girls, with hair that runs the spectrum of 2A to 4C.

“I want to wear my hair in braids or as an afro,” said one youth in the video boasting a low fade, while another suggested naysayers should “live your life and leave my hair alone,” as she whipped her long twists.

According to local journalist Edith Febles, at 5:30 p.m. on the day the campaign was released, Pinales was fired. Febles, an advocate of natural hair and critic of identity politics, later cited “orders from higher ups” as the reason Pinales was discharged.

The PSA, which aimed to destigmatize the good hair vs. bad hair complex – a perpetual myth in places like the Dominican Republic that says straight hair is better or more beautiful than coarse/kinky hair – resonated deeply with me, and surely made others like me, a Dominican of West African descent, proud. What’s more, the infomercial felt symbolic of the long way my parents’ homeland had come in respects to embracing their Blackness.

And while Blackness is intrinsic to the whole of Dominican culture and visible in the majority of the island, the eastern side of “Hispaniola” – a shared nation with Haiti – has long fought to undo a history deeply entrenched in the genius of white supremacy and institutionalized racism.

Albeit the Ministry of Education (MineRD) alleges Pinales’ campaign had nothing to do with why she was let go, the flagrantly suspicious timing (as Amanda Alcántara of Latino Rebels suggested) only points at the historical struggle Dominicans have had to endure coming to face with and honoring one's Blackness, all while fighting for the very validation of their existence.