Parents And Community Members Demand Answers After Shocking Death Of 10-Year-Old RaNiya Wright

The lack of transparency surrounding the death of 10-year-old South Carolina student RaNiya Wright has caused members of South Carolina’s Walterboro community to seek answers.

While RaNiya was still in the hospital fighting for her life, her mother, Ashley Wright, posted to Facebook saying bullying caused the fight that ultimately ended her daughter’s life. However, the Colleton County School District has not commented on the bullying allegations.

After the incident, a teacher at Forest Hills Elementary, who wishes to remain anonymous, told ABC News 4 that bullying is an issue at the school.

“I feel that our children aren’t safe. My child had personally went through it on two different occasions. At one point she had to switch schools, and it was not handled properly… It’s making me want to leave, making me want to pack up my children and just move on.”

South Carolina lawmaker Justin Bamberg, who represents a district that includes Walterboro, found news of Wright’s death extremely troublesome. Bamberg called for an immediate release of any potential surveillance video that could help shed light on the incident.

"How in the hell does this happen in an elementary school?" Bamberg told the Post and Courier Wednesday. “When a little girl dies after a fight, it really makes you question what type of leadership is going on there, and what are the adults doing?”

Prior to Wright’s death, a GoFundMe page was set up to help her family pay for medical costs. Before the 10-year-old died from her injuries, the GoFundMe raised nearly $10,000 of the $12,000 goal.

After the girl’s death, the GoFundMe raised nearly $45,000.