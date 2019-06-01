Maryland Couple Found Dead During Vacation To Dominican Republic

A couple from Maryland were found dead at a resort in the Dominican Republic.

The bodies of 49-year-old Cynthia Day and 63-year-old Nathaniel Holmes were discovered on Thursday (May 30) in their rooms at the Bahia Principe hotel at the resort Playa Nueva Romana in the southeast coast of the island.

Cynthia’s sister, Sonya Jackson, told Washington D.C.’s News4 that the U.S. Embassy confirmed the couple was found dead in the resort and that they were engaged to be married. They reportedly had been staying in the Dominican Republic since May 25 and were supposed to fly back home on Thursday.

Holmes’ sister says she spoke with her brother a couple of days ago and he told her he “was having a great time.” No signs of violence were found on the bodies and investigators haven’t yet determined a cause of death.

The U.S. State Department raised the threat level in the Dominican Republic because of high crime rates and urged travelers to exercise increased caution. They say resorts are typically better policy than urban areas but there is a precedent of U.S. vacationers dying or being harmed on the island from just this year.

In January, a woman from Delaware says she was brutally beaten for hours at a resort in Punta Cana. In March, a New York couple was found dead in the country after failing to return home as expected.