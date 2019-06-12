BET To Air Black Economic Alliance 2020 Presidential Candidate Forum, Moderated By Soledad O'Brien, On June 16

With the first Democratic caucuses and primaries kicking off in just a few months, many voters find themselves wondering which candidate will fight for the needs of Black people.

In order to help voters understand candidates' unique ideas for economic growth in the Black community, BET Networks will air the Black Economic Alliance’s first 2020 presidential forum hosted on Sunday, June 16.

The Black Economic Alliance, which is a nonpartisan group founded by Black executives and business leaders, released the results of a nationwide survey focused exclusively on economic priorities for Black Americans.

In the recent survey conducted by Hart Research and Brossard Research, a pool of 1,003 Black adults were asked how likely they were to vote for a candidate who outlined a clear plan for Black economic advancement.

Three in four participants revealed they are more likely to consider a candidate who will implement policies to improve working conditions, wages and wealth in the Black community.

“91% say that expanding training programs that train people for jobs that specific employers are seeking to fill would improve working conditions for the Black community;” according to the survey, which also found “59% feel that ensuring Americans with prior convictions have opportunities to get jobs is an extremely important priority.”

Black Economic Alliance is committed to exploring these findings through a presidential candidate forum hosted in the state of South Carolina. Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) will present specific policy solutions to help Black Americans meaningfully participate in the economy.

“Black families across the country have been disproportionately disadvantaged by social and institutional barriers that have largely barred them from achieving sustainable economic progress. We are just beginning the discussion of ways to create better opportunities for all who want to work hard and get ahead,” said Dr. Tony Coles, co-chair of the Black Economic Alliance. “This forum will ensure that the top candidates for the highest office in the land have both a vision and a plan to guarantee each and every American has an equal chance to participate meaningfully in our economy.”

This forum will be televised exclusively on BET on Sunday, June 16 at 10 a.m. EST. The event will be moderated and executive produced by the award-winning broadcast journalist, author, and producer Soledad O’Brien.