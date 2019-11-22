Brianna Williams, Mother Of Missing Taylor Rose Williams, Released From Hospital And Sent To Jail

A Florida woman who was arrested and charged in the case of her missing 5-year-old daughter has been released from the hospital after an “overdose of some sort” and was sent to jail.

Remains found are believed to be the little girl’s.

Brianna Williams reported her daughter, Taylor Rose Williams, missing on Nov. 6 in Jacksonville. The next day she stopped cooperating with authorities after they questioned inconsistencies in her story.

Now, after nine days in the hospital, she has been released and transferred to Duval County jail, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday (Nov. 21), the Florida Times-Union reports.

RELATED: Mother Of Missing Florida Girl Taylor Rose Williams Charged After Human Remains Found In Alabama

On Nov 12, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams told reporters that Brianna was charged at a Florida hospital after an “overdose of some sort.” She was in serious condition at the time.

“The suspect has been absentee booked at a local hospital after being admitted today due to an apparent overdose of some sort,” Sheriff Williams said, adding it was unclear whether the 27-year-old woman had attempted suicide.

“Only she knows that,” he said. “I know there was what appears to be an overdose or she’s ingested something. We don’t know as of yet.”

Earlier that day on Nov. 12, investigators from Jacksonville, who expanded the search for Taylor in her mother’s home state of Alabama, discovered human remains in a wooded area in Demopolis on County Road 55 off Highway 28 in Marengo County.

The evidence is currently being processed as investigators await a positive ID from an autopsy and DNA comparison, First Coast News reports.

“This investigation has led to what we believe to be the remains of Taylor Rose,” Melissa Nelson, state attorney for the 4th Judicial Circuit in Florida said at the time.

Law enforcement sources now reveal that a bag, which they believed once held the remains inside of it, was discovered at the scene where the remains were found. They said wildlife may have impacted the bag, First Coast News reports.

Clothing was also found on the remains, the law enforcement sources said. However, the clothing was not the purple and pink pajamas Taylor’s mother, Brianna, said she put on her the night before she reported the little girl missing, First Coast News reports.

On Nov. 6, when Williams initially reported her daughter missing, she told police the girl was not in her room when she went to check on her that morning and that the back door of their home was unlocked.

RELATED: Arrest Warrant Reveals Taylor Rose Williams Was Last Seen In May

She later told police she had been traveling back and forth to Alabama where Taylor’s grandmother was caring for the little girl to accommodate a work schedule change for Williams, a Navy Petty officer.

The grandmother denied Williams’ report when authorities questioned her and said she had last seen Taylor in January.

A neighbor reported seeing the 5-year-old girl alone on several occasions in the Jacksonville apartment complex where she lived with her mother prior to Williams moving to a home on Ivy Street in the city’s Brentwood neighborhood on Nov. 3. Three days later, Williams reported Taylor missing.

The neighbor’s last account of seeing Taylor was in May.

A woman who helped Williams move into the new home on Nov. 3 said that while she did see a toddler bed, she did not see Taylor.

Williams was booked on charges of child neglect and giving false information to police during the search for Taylor.

Williams is currently being held with bail set at $1.1 million, the Florida Times-Union reports.