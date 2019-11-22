Judge Calls Jordyn Jones' Contact With Alexis Crawford’s Family ‘Ultimate Intimidation Of Witnesses’

On Thursday (Nov. 21), Jones was denied bond by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Rachel Krause, who deemed the accused a flight risk and described her alleged contact with Crawford’s family as “the ultimate intimidation of witnesses,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports .

Alexis Crawford’s accused killer and former roommate, Jordyn Jones, allegedly contacted the victim’s family before her arrest.

Judge just denied bond for #jordynjones She said she’s not a good candidate for bond bc she’s already tried to contact witnesses in the case & she’s a flight risk bc hours after the murder, she made plans to withdraw from school & move back home to Detroit pic.twitter.com/O792YcWKps

According to prosecutors, Jones made contact with Crawford’s family to conceal key details about a rape accusation the victim reported against Jones’ then-boyfriend, Barron Brantley, who is also accused in the murder, 11 Alive reports.

The 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student was allegedly strangled to death by Brantley and then smothered with a black trash bag by Jones on Oct. 31 before the pair dumped her body in a DeKalb County park. Her murder came days after she filed a report with local police that Brantley had subjected her to “unwanted touching and kissing.”

Crawford’s family reported her missing on Nov. 1. Her body was found a week later on Nov. 8 when one of the accused led police to the park.

Both Jones and Brantley face charges of malice murder, which involves deliberate intent and is punishable by death or imprisonment for life with or without parole.

At Thursday’s bond hearing, prosecutors accused Jones of attempting to cover her tracks just days after the murder, 11 Alive reports.

“On her own volition the defendant Ms. Jones called family members of Ms. Crawford and told them that there was no DNA found in the rape kit,” the prosecutor said, according to 11 Alive.

The prosecutor added that it was “incredibly incorrect” because “the results of the rape kit indicate” that Brantley’s DNA was found, 11 Alive reports.

No rape charges have been filed in the case, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.