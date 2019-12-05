Michelle Obama Makes People Magazine’s ‘People Of The Year’ List

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The year 2019 was one for the books for former first lady Michelle Obama.
People Magazine crowned her as one of their coveted “People of the Year.”
Her critically acclaimed memoir, and The New York Times bestseller, Becoming, sold over 11 million copies since its initial release in November of 2018, reports People.
This year also saw Mrs. Obama release the journal companion to her autobiography, Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice.
And when she went on to land a Grammy nomination for her special audiobook, Mrs. Obama expressed her excitement on Twitter.
“This past year has been such a meaningful, exhilarating ride. I’ve loved hearing your stories and continuing down the road of becoming together.”
Let’s not forget that Flotus and her husband, former President Barack Obama, released their first Netflix documentary special from their production deal with the streaming service this year.
American Factory told the story of post-industrial Ohio.
The powerful and dynamic couple are set to release more projects.
Our favorite former FLOTUS also accepted the Tom Hanks Champion award for service to military caregivers, where she gave a heartwarming speech recognizing that she became aware of the difficulties of veterans and the impact that it had on their families during her husband’s presidential campaign.
Mrs. Obama also sat on the throne as one of TIME's 100 most influential people of the year and the world’s most-admired women thanks to a yearly study by YouGov. And Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis has been cast to play her in Showtime’s new anthology series, First Ladies.
What a year it has been for the stunning and graceful former first lady Michelle Obama. Congratulations!
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
