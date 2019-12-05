Michelle Obama Makes People Magazine’s ‘People Of The Year’ List

The year 2019 was one for the books for former first lady Michelle Obama.

People Magazine crowned her as one of their coveted “People of the Year.”

Her critically acclaimed memoir, and The New York Times bestseller, Becoming, sold over 11 million copies since its initial release in November of 2018, reports People.

This year also saw Mrs. Obama release the journal companion to her autobiography, Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice.

And when she went on to land a Grammy nomination for her special audiobook, Mrs. Obama expressed her excitement on Twitter.

“This past year has been such a meaningful, exhilarating ride. I’ve loved hearing your stories and continuing down the road of becoming together.”