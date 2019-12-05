Michelle Obama Makes People Magazine’s ‘People Of The Year’ List

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 29: Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to guests at the Obama Foundation Summit at Illinois Institute of Technology on October 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Summit is an annual event hosted by the Obama Foundation. The 2019 theme is "Places Reveal Our Purpose". (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The former first lady graced the cover of the special double issue.

Published Yesterday

Written by Alexis Reese

The year 2019 was one for the books for former first lady Michelle Obama. 

People Magazine crowned her as one of their coveted “People of the Year.” 

Her critically acclaimed memoir, and The New York Times bestseller, Becoming, sold over 11 million copies since its initial release in November of 2018, reports People

This year also saw Mrs. Obama release the journal companion to her autobiography, Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice.

And when she went on to land a Grammy nomination for her special audiobook, Mrs. Obama expressed her excitement on Twitter.

“This past year has been such a meaningful, exhilarating ride. I’ve loved hearing your stories and continuing down the road of becoming together.”

Let’s not forget that Flotus and her husband, former President Barack Obama, released their first Netflix documentary special from their production deal with the streaming service this year. 

American Factory told the story of post-industrial Ohio. 

The powerful and dynamic couple are set to release more projects. 

Our favorite former FLOTUS also accepted the Tom Hanks Champion award for service to military caregivers, where she gave a heartwarming speech recognizing that she became aware of the difficulties of veterans and the impact that it had on their families during her husband’s presidential campaign. 

Mrs. Obama also sat on the throne as one of TIME's 100 most influential people of the year and the world’s most-admired women thanks to a yearly study by YouGov. And Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis has been cast to play her in Showtime’s new anthology series, First Ladies.

What a year it has been for the stunning and graceful former first lady Michelle Obama. Congratulations!

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

