Brother Nature Speaks Out After Video Of His Brutal Attack Goes Viral

Written by Tweety Elitou

Kelvin Peña, the Instagram influencer best known by the moniker Brother Nature, is speaking out after a video went viral on Saturday morning showing him being attacked inside a Florida sandwich shop. “I know there’s a video out of me getting jumped,” Brother Nature wrote on Twitter. “Everyone in the pizza shop literally just watched, with their phones out, and did nothing.” “Oh well,” the 21-year-old concluded.

I know there’s a video out of me getting jumped, everyone in the pizza shop literally just watched, with their phones out, and did nothing. Oh well 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Brother Nature (@BrotherNature) December 7, 2019

According to TMZ, the video took place early Saturday morning (Dec. 7) inside a Miami restaurant shortly before 6 AM. While it was unclear what prompted the attack, it was quite brutal with Brother Nature being kicked in the head several times as numerous bystanders in the restaurant refused to intervene. Although one person finally stepped in and tried to break up the alteration, the attacker returned dousing the influencer with water and condiments. TMZ reports the fight continued outside in the parking lot before police arrived. There were no arrests.

While the Miami Police Department reportedly received a call around 5:45 AM for a disturbance at the restaurant, when officers responded, those involved in the ordeal were no longer in the area. As it stands, the attacker remains unknown. Less than an hour ago, Brother Nature took to his Instagram to show his 2.7 million followers that although he needs an ice pack, he’s still living the life.

Brother Nature, who was born in New York, catapulted to social media fame after posting videos on Twitter, showing off his unique ability to befriend wild animals, including a small herd of deer that visits his backyard, known as the Deer Squad.