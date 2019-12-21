President Obama Makes Couple’s Day By Holding Their ‘Cutie Pie’ Baby

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The antics coming from the White House nowadays makes it feel like we’ve been stressed forever, but whenever the former occupant of the highest office in America pops up in the news, it’s hard not so smile and reminisce on a better time.
That’s what many are doing recently after Barack Obama helped a baby go viral during a golf outing. While in his native Hawaii, the 44th president took a minute to greet a family who was nearby.
Video taken by Andrea Jones shows Mr. Obama walking up to them and asking if he can hold her three-month-old baby niece Riley.
"Who is this cutie pie?" he says as he approaches Jones and the parents of the child.
After holding the infant for a few seconds, Obama kissed her on the forehead. Understandably, the family was stunned.
"I was just in awe," Tiffany Lewis, Riley’s mother, told Good Morning America about the moment. "I look back at the pictures and I look so crazy because my mouth was just wide open in shock."
President Obama gracefully walked up and asked to hold my niece Riley. He was golfing in Hawaii. My niece is the GOAT period. #Hawaii #obama #President #MichelleObama pic.twitter.com/u6gmhGqzx4— Andrea Jones (@itsanicholle) December 19, 2019
Lewis, who is a seven-year Navy veteran, has lived in Hawaii for nearly two years with her husband Richard Lewis, a Navy operations specialist. According to Tiffany, when she learned that Obama would be golfing at the Marine Corps base where they live, they headed to the course for a chance to meet the former president.
"I love him. I've read his and his wife's books. I love what they've done, not just politically but as leaders all together," Lewis said to GMA. "He's one of the most influential people so I wanted to meet him."
What a way to make a family’s day.
Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
