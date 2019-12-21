President Obama Makes Couple’s Day By Holding Their ‘Cutie Pie’ Baby

The antics coming from the White House nowadays makes it feel like we’ve been stressed forever, but whenever the former occupant of the highest office in America pops up in the news, it’s hard not so smile and reminisce on a better time.

That’s what many are doing recently after Barack Obama helped a baby go viral during a golf outing. While in his native Hawaii, the 44th president took a minute to greet a family who was nearby.

Video taken by Andrea Jones shows Mr. Obama walking up to them and asking if he can hold her three-month-old baby niece Riley.

"Who is this cutie pie?" he says as he approaches Jones and the parents of the child.

After holding the infant for a few seconds, Obama kissed her on the forehead. Understandably, the family was stunned.

"I was just in awe," Tiffany Lewis, Riley’s mother, told Good Morning America about the moment. "I look back at the pictures and I look so crazy because my mouth was just wide open in shock."