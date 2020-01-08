Man Running For Congress Posts Viral Tweets Following Debate On Why Black People Join The Military

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A Black man running for Congress in Illinois tweeted in response to the debate about why Black men and women would join the military to fight for a country that discriminates against them, and the post went viral.
The tweet written by Anthony Clark, a Democrat running for Illinois’ 7th District, was sparked by the countless WW3 memes currently circulating on social media.
“A lot of talk about the military draft,” Clark wrote. “Our government will never have to bring the draft back because generation poverty has taken its place. Military offers housing, healthcare, & education. Preying on the most vulnerable who wealthy use for war. Poverty is the draft.”
Clark’s tweet has been retweeted nearly 27,000 times and liked more than 96,000 times.
He added more about how the military has played a role in his life and the lives of the men in his family that came before him, who all had poverty in common.
“My grandfather was poor - Drafted into WW 2,” he wrote. “My father was poor - enlisted, but would have been drafted into Vietnam … My older brother was poor - enlisted … I was poor - enlisted.”
Reactions to Clark’s tweets poured in, sparking further debate.
(Photo: Siri Stafford/Getty)
