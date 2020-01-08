Man Running For Congress Posts Viral Tweets Following Debate On Why Black People Join The Military

A Black man running for Congress in Illinois tweeted in response to the debate about why Black men and women would join the military to fight for a country that discriminates against them, and the post went viral.

The tweet written by Anthony Clark, a Democrat running for Illinois’ 7th District, was sparked by the countless WW3 memes currently circulating on social media.

“A lot of talk about the military draft,” Clark wrote. “Our government will never have to bring the draft back because generation poverty has taken its place. Military offers housing, healthcare, & education. Preying on the most vulnerable who wealthy use for war. Poverty is the draft.”