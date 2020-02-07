Brooklyn Teenager Fatally Shot While Rapping On Facebook Live

The NYPD is investigating the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jeremiah Dickey. He was rapping on Facebook Live when he was shot and killed

CNN.com reports, "Around 6:45 pm, police responded to a 911 call about a male shot at Elton Street and New Lots Avenue in Brooklyn, according to a statement from the New York Police Department. Once they arrived at the scene, police found 19-year-old Jeremiah Dickey with a gunshot wound to his head, unconscious and unresponsive."