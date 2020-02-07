Brooklyn Teenager Fatally Shot While Rapping On Facebook Live

Police tape in neighborhood of Manhattan, New York USA.

Jeremiah Dickey was only 19 years old.

The NYPD is investigating the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jeremiah Dickey. He was rapping on Facebook Live when he was shot and killed

CNN.com reports,  "Around 6:45 pm, police responded to a 911 call about a male shot at Elton Street and New Lots Avenue in Brooklyn, according to a statement from the New York Police Department. Once they arrived at the scene, police found 19-year-old Jeremiah Dickey with a gunshot wound to his head, unconscious and unresponsive."

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Facebook has removed the video.

He was allegedly rapping for 35 seconds from inside of a car, according to CNN. A nearby store clerk told NBC New York, “I thought it was a firecracker or people playing. I didn’t know it was that serious.”

Another witness said, “The guy literally got shot in front of my friend’s house. It’s horrible.”
Jeremiah's mother, Debra Dickey, told CNN,  "I just miss my son. I shouldn't have to be sitting here sobbing while they're still out there running free."

