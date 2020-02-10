Public Memorial Service Scheduled For Victims In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

A public memorial service will be held Monday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California for college baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their daughter Alyssa, who were three of the nine people killed in the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna on January 26.

The Los Angeles Times reports the service is scheduled for today at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET).

Altobelli, 56, who coached for 27 seasons at Orange Coast College was the longest-tenured baseball coach in the school’s history. His 14-year-old daughter Alyssa played on the same team as Gianna Bryant. Altobelli’s wife Keri, 41, was also in the crash. The three of them are survived by a 29-year-old son, J.J. Altobelli, and 16-year-old daughter, Alexis Altobelli. Supporters are asked to donate to a GoFundMe for JJ and Alexis, according to CNN.com.

