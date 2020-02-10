Public Memorial Service Scheduled For Victims In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
A public memorial service will be held Monday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California for college baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their daughter Alyssa, who were three of the nine people killed in the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna on January 26.
The Los Angeles Times reports the service is scheduled for today at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET).
Altobelli, 56, who coached for 27 seasons at Orange Coast College was the longest-tenured baseball coach in the school’s history. His 14-year-old daughter Alyssa played on the same team as Gianna Bryant. Altobelli’s wife Keri, 41, was also in the crash. The three of them are survived by a 29-year-old son, J.J. Altobelli, and 16-year-old daughter, Alexis Altobelli. Supporters are asked to donate to a GoFundMe for JJ and Alexis, according to CNN.com.
They were taking a helicopter to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice in nearby Thousand Oaks. The City of Los Angeles will host a public memorial for Bryant on February 24 at the Staples Center.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Here’s What We Know
The crash is still under investigation but a preliminary report revealed pilot Ara Zobayan was just 100 feet, or 12 seconds, away from exiting heavy clouds when, instead of continuing to increase altitude, he made a left turn and crashed into the terrain at 180 mph.
Our condolences go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. See a tribute to the Altobelli family below:
Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS