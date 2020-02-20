T.I. Stars In BET's #ReclaimYourVote Campaign To Drive Voter Registration

"Your vote is your microphone, so get in the booth, and turn yours up. Reclaim your vote!" Tip ends.

Rapper T.I. is the latest mega star to voice his thoughts on the importance of the Black vote! Earlier the hip hop artist made his debut in BET's " Reclaim Your Vote" video campaign. In the 30-second clip, Tip urges eligible people of color to register to vote, and, more importantly, show up to the polls. "Our voting system is broken. It changes when we change it. We rise up as one; we speak out for our Black lives. In 2020, we show up to the poll," Tip strongly emphasizes against a colorful background, with the word VOTE spelled out behind him. The rapper and social activist can then be heard concluding his powerful monologue with a musical metaphor, comparing voting to performing.

Earlier today (2/20/20,) BET Networks announced #ReclaimYourVote, a social change campaign in partnership with the National Urban League and other key national organizations, committed to increasing Black participation in the 2020 Census and the upcoming election.



“The 2020 Census and presidential election are pivotal moments for our communities that will produce lasting effects for generations to come, so we’re tackling the critical issues of voting rights and voting suppression head on with #ReclaimYourVote,” said Scott Mills, President, BET Networks.

“At BET, we take this mission very seriously because we’re uniquely positioned to mobilize our partners across media, entertainment and technology to drive civic engagement outcomes for the black community like no other brand can.”



“Right now, our participation doesn’t match our power," Jeanine Liburd, Chief Social Impact and Communications Officer of BET Networks, also stated.



"Our goal with #ReclaimYourVote is to build on the long history of work, from our national and local organizations, to mobilize our community, especially our young voters and African men, because their power combined with the proven strength of Black women is our true superpower."



Liburd also expressed her excitement to have Tip on board for the proactive campaign. "We couldn’t be more excited to launch this campaign with Tip 'T.I.' Harris, a perfect partner who shares our commitment to amplifying our collective voices.”



Kicking off the campaign are a series of spots that will launch on Saturday, February 22, during the 51st NAACP Image Awards airing LIVE at 8 PM ET on BET.

Watch and share the first spot in the series at www.bet.com/reclaimyourvote