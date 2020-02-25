Bill Cosby Posts Message To Harvey Weinstein After Rape Conviction

Bill Cosby, the man once regarded as “America’s Favorite Dad,” had a representative go on his Instagram account on Monday (Feb. 24) to share his support for convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

After a five-day trial, Weinstein was found guilty of the sexual assault of his production assistant and the third-degree rape of another woman.

The allegations ended his career in Hollywood and sparked what many believe to be the beginning of the #MeToo movement. But while some may feel as though justice prevailed, Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, says he is outraged, according to Page Six.

On behalf of Cosby, Wyatt posted a statement on Instagram claiming Weinstein was not given a fair trial.

“This is not shocking because these jurors were not sequestered, which gave them access to media coverage and the sentiments of public opinion,” the post read.