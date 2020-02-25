Bill Cosby Posts Message To Harvey Weinstein After Rape Conviction

The incarcerated comedian took the opportunity to lend his support and bash the #MeToo movement.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by Vanessa Etienne

Bill Cosby, the man once regarded as “America’s Favorite Dad,” had a representative go on his Instagram account on Monday (Feb. 24) to share his support for convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

After a five-day trial, Weinstein was found guilty of the sexual assault of his production assistant and the third-degree rape of another woman. 

The allegations ended his career in Hollywood and sparked what many believe to be the beginning of the #MeToo movement. But while some may feel as though justice prevailed, Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, says he is outraged, according to Page Six.

On behalf of Cosby, Wyatt posted a statement on Instagram claiming Weinstein was not given a fair trial.

“This is not shocking because these jurors were not sequestered, which gave them access to media coverage and the sentiments of public opinion,” the post read.

Official Statement From Andrew Wyatt Regarding The Verdict Of Harvey Weinstein: This is not shocking because these jurors were not sequestered, which gave them access to media coverage and the sentiments of public opinion. There’s no way you would have anyone believe that Mr. Weinstein was going to receive a fair and impartial trial. Also, this judge showed that he wanted a conviction by sending the jurors back to deliberate, after they were hung on many of the counts. Here’s the question that should haunt all Americans, especially wealthy and famous men...Where do we go in this country to find fairness and impartiality in the judicial system; and where do we go in this country to find Due Process? Lastly, if the #metoo movement isn’t just about Becky [White women], I would challenge #metoo and ask them to go back 400+ years and tarnish the names of those oppressors that raped slaves. This is a very sad day in the American Judicial System. #FreeBillCosby #FarFromFinished #DueProcess #JusticeReform

Cosby is currently serving three to 10 years in prison for his 2018 conviction of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand. The IG post ranted on, also bashing the #MeToo movement for being racially biased. 

“If the #metoo movement isn’t just about Becky [White women],” wrote Wyatt. “I would challenge #metoo and ask them to go back 400+ years and tarnish the names of those oppressors that raped slaves.”

The spokesman ended the statement claiming that it’s a “very sad day in the American Judicial System.”

Weinstein’s sentencing is set for March 11 where he faces up to 29 years in prison.

