Former NY Knick Stephon Marbury Backs Spike Lee In Feud With Team Owner James Dolan

Former NBA star Stephon Marbury is siding with Spike Lee in the filmmaker’s feud with New York Knicks team’s owner, James Dolan.

The famed filmmaker and longtime fan of the franchise is boycotting Madison Square Garden after he was denied from using an entrance he had been using for 28 years during a game on Monday (March 2).

“I mean, he just gotta go through a different door,” the Knicks alum told Page Six, “But at the same time, I think Spike always deserved the red-carpet treatment, because he spent millions — probably $10 million — on floor seats going to the Garden all these years. I think they will figure it out.”

The interview with the outlet took place at the premiere of his documentary, A Kid From Coney Island, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

RELATED: UPDATE: Spike Says The Knicks Are Lying About His Altercation With MSG Security

“I think there has been enough talk and controversy about it that people will eventually try to figure it out,” Starbury added.

Ever since Spike learned of the statement the Knicks made over what happened earlier this week, he claimed the team was lying.

Sitting down with ESPN’s First Take, he labeled the team’s statement, which claimed the die-hard Knicks fan used the wrong entrance while trying to get to his seat, “Garden spin” and that he’s “being harrassed by (Knicks owner) James Dolan and I don’t know why.”

“I never said I was thrown out of the arena. I don’t know how that got in there. This is all Garden spin,” Lee said. “Look, it was a terrible experience. When I went home (Monday) night, in the cab I said I’m gonna let it chill.”

He continued: “Then my son read me the statement by the Garden, I said, nah. It’s a lie. It’s spin.”

Lee, who was in his customary courtside seat by game time, argued that he’s used that same employee entrance on 33rd Street for nearly 30 years as a season ticket-holder and wasn’t told of any policy change.