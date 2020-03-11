DC Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo Gets Married in Prison Ceremony

Lee Boyd Malvo, who was convicted for his role in the DC Sniper mass shooting case, is now a married man. Currently serving a life sentence in Virginia, Malvo, 35, was wed to a woman that he has been corresponding with for two years, according to the Daily Mail.

Malvo was just 17 when he and Gulf War veteran John Allen Muhammad embarked on a killing and robbing excursion in 2002 across seven states, culminating in a three week spree of 10 murders in the Washington D.C. area. With victims being struck down by sniper rifles at schools, gas stations and parking lots, Malvo and Muhammad had cities in the region stricken with immense fear. Both men were convicted in 2003, with Muhammad being executed in 2009 after receiving the death penalty.

An advisor for Malvo, Carmeta Albarus, was on hand for the wedding ceremony on February 28 at Virginia’s Red Onion State Prison, where he is serving his sentence. Albarus, who has served as a mentor to Malvo since his 2003 trial, insists that the convicted felon has evolved and changed for the better.

“He has grown into an adult, and has found love with a beautiful woman,” Albarus stated. “Over the past 17 years, he has grown despite his conditions of confinement.” She declined to give the bride’s name.

Malvo is eligible for parole in 2024.