Barack Obama Shares Coronavirus Tips As Black Twitter Begs For His Return

When the NCAA announced the cancellation of March Madness and the NBA announced the suspension of the season on Thursday (March 12), many fans were frustrated and upset, including former President Barack Obama.

Obama, who’s known to be a huge basketball fan, decided to put the hard feelings aside and share support for the precautions taken to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

“If you’re wondering whether it’s an overreaction to cancel large gatherings and public events (and I love basketball), here’s a useful primer as to why these measures can slow the spread of the virus and save lives,” Obama wrote on Twitter. “We have to look out for each other.”