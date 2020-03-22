Neo Nazi Groups Planned To Use The Coronavirus As A Bioweapon Against Black People and the Police

A weekly federal intelligence brief shows that white supremacists were planning to use the coronavirus as a bioweapon against law enforcement and “nonwhite” people.

“White Racially Motivated Violent Extremists have recently commented on the coronavirus stating that it is an ‘OBLIGATION’ to spread it should any of them contract the virus,” read the brief written by the Federal Protective Service, a division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, reports Yahoo News.

RELATED: Homeland Security Adds White Supremacy To List Of Domestic Terrorism Threats

This attack would be achieved through various ways such as leaving “saliva on door handles” at local FBI offices, spitting on elevator buttons and spreading coronavirus germs in “nonwhite neighborhoods,” the document said.

The brief covered the week of February 17-24 and was written by federal investigators after they monitored posts made on Telegram, an encrypted social networking app popular amongst Neo-Nazis. The investigators viewed these conversations in a channel dedicated to the “siege culture” teaching of neo-Nazi author James Mason and “accelerationism.”

Mason wrote a series of newsletters titled “Siege” in the 1980s which advocated for acts of racial terrorism in order to hasten a war that would cause the breakdown of society.

“There is a big concern right now — including from people who work in counterterrorism — that it’s an opportune time for these accelerationist groups to strike,” said Nick Martin, who is the editor of the Informant, a newsletter focused on hate and extremist groups.