Future 40: Dr. Arabia Mollette Turned Tragedy To Triumph

Dr. Arabia Mollette

Emergency Room Doctor

South Bronx native Dr. Arabia Mollette overcame a series of family tragedies that fueled her desire to study medicine in order to make a difference in her community.

Mollette became a mother at age 17, giving birth to a baby boy whose life was then tragically taken away at four months. Six years later, her youngest sister was shot and killed while riding in a friend’s car.

Unsure of how she would pay her way through medical school, Dr. Mollette applied for a scholarship that would fully cover her expenses to study medicine in Cuba, at the Latin American School of Medicine. After completing her residency at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Dr. Mollete now proudly stands as the Emergency Physician in Brooklyn, NY.

She lives by the mantra, you are a fighter and you will make it.