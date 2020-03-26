Future 40: Dr. Arabia Mollette Turned Tragedy To Triumph

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Dr. Arabia Mollette
Emergency Room Doctor
South Bronx native Dr. Arabia Mollette overcame a series of family tragedies that fueled her desire to study medicine in order to make a difference in her community.
Mollette became a mother at age 17, giving birth to a baby boy whose life was then tragically taken away at four months. Six years later, her youngest sister was shot and killed while riding in a friend’s car.
Unsure of how she would pay her way through medical school, Dr. Mollette applied for a scholarship that would fully cover her expenses to study medicine in Cuba, at the Latin American School of Medicine. After completing her residency at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Dr. Mollete now proudly stands as the Emergency Physician in Brooklyn, NY.
She lives by the mantra, you are a fighter and you will make it.
When asked how she copes with such a demanding occupation, she credited God and family. "I pray a lot! I also talk with my fiancé, family and friends daily, which helps me tremendously. Whenever I feel overburdened, I speak with my therapist to discuss healthy coping skills that I can incorporate into my life."
In 2017 she launched her podcast, The Visit, focusing on community health and culture. Speaking to a variety of industry elites, Dr. Mollette is leading conversations on health and wellness, entrepreneurship and more.
Dr. Mollette shared that she and her ER staff and are currently doing their very best to take care of COVID-19 patients with limited resources at this time.
"It’s been tough and slightly overwhelming, but my staff and I have been maintaining an optimistic attitude. Not only are we battling COVID-19, but we are also managing trauma and critical care cases," she said. "In addition to these, we are still in the midst of flu season"
Thank you for enlightening us about our health and wellness!
Courtesy Dr. Arabia Mollette
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS