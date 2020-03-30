BET House Party Presents: Real Talk with Dr. Arabia Mollette

Join BET’s House Party series on IG Live Tuesday March 31!

Get your health and wellness questions answered from Dr. Arabia Mollette, who is working on the frontlines in New York City. Dr. Mollette is an emergency room physician who knows first hand how the coronavirus is rapidly spreading, especially to communities of color. She’ll answer your questions on when to go to the ER, how and when to get tested, the importance of mental health wellness and what to do if you have non-coronavirus related ailments.

Dr. Mollette’s has faced many battles in her own life including homelessness, domestic violence and the loss of her four-month-old son at the hands of his father, and the murder of her younger sister. These traumatic experiences fueled Dr. Mollette’s passion for medicine in order to make a difference in communities plagued by crime and poverty.

Dr. Mollette completed her residency as an Emergency Medical Resident Physician at Newark’s Beth Israel Medical Center. Today, Dr. Mollette is an Emergency Physician at Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center in Brooklyn, NY. and hosts a podcast called, The Visit with Dr. Arabia Mollette.

