BET Responds To Coronavirus With A Night Full Of Hope, Love And Support

BET is answering the call to educate the masses, entertain and inspire our communities and provide information on ways we can help one another during the economic turndown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight at 7 pm EST, check out “BET News and Facebook Present: COVID-19: Black America’s Fight,” a primetime one-hour news special with Gayle King in in partnership with Facebook and CBS News featured on BET and BET HER, and streamed on BET and BET News' Facebook pages.

King will feature special interviews including White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah L. Birx, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Business Executive Mellody Hobson, Inspirational Speaker Iyanla Vanzant, Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, Educator John B. King Jr., Policy Advocate Heather McGhee, Entrepreneur John Hope Bryant, and CBS News's Michelle Miller, Jericka Duncan, Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green, who will all examine the disproportionate impact the COVID-19 pandemic Is having on the African-American community.

Following at 8 pm EST will be the “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” broadcast special in partnership with the United Way Worldwide. You’ll see a number of celebrities supporting this telethon fundraiser to provide updates and raise much-needed aid for those most greatly impacted by this pandemic. Join co-hosts Anthony Anderson, Terrence J, Regina Hall and Kelly Rowland as well as special guests DJ Khaled, Charlie Wilson, Chance the Rapper, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia, Melvin Crispell III and many more.

But that’s not all. After the part is the after party. Join us for the digital after show for even more ways to be a part of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic on BET’s social platforms on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

BET and the United Way have come together for a powerful partnership to provide those in need with the resources to support members of the African American community who have been severely impacted by this virus. Be a part of our efforts tonight on social media using #BETCOVIDRELIEF and @UnitedWay to support our community! To further support tonight’s event, merchandise is now available for purchase on Amazon. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the United Way Worldwide.

For more information on "BET News and Facebook Present: COVID-19: Black America's Fight" and the “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” as well as a full list of resources available nationwide around COVID-19, please visit BET.com.

See you tonight!