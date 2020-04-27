Chicago Mayor ‘Will Hold Those Responsible’ For Viral House Party

Nearly 50,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States, yet some people are still not taking the respiratory disease seriously.

A house party has gone viral in Chicago, Illonis, which is the state with the fourth highest COVID-19 infections, after people claimed that 1,000 people were seen ignoring social distancing rules.

The video, which has 2.2 million views and over 78,000 shares, was posted on April 25 by a Facebook user with the name Tink Purcell. At one point in the 23-minute video, someone says, “You can’t even move in this b***h.”

