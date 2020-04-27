Chicago Mayor ‘Will Hold Those Responsible’ For Viral House Party

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Nearly 50,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States, yet some people are still not taking the respiratory disease seriously.
A house party has gone viral in Chicago, Illonis, which is the state with the fourth highest COVID-19 infections, after people claimed that 1,000 people were seen ignoring social distancing rules.
The video, which has 2.2 million views and over 78,000 shares, was posted on April 25 by a Facebook user with the name Tink Purcell. At one point in the 23-minute video, someone says, “You can’t even move in this b***h.”
See below:
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot reacted to the footage on Twitter, “I have seen the video which shows what appears to be a house party taking place inside a Chicago residence. What was depicted on the video was reckless and utterly unacceptable.”
She also asked for anonymous tips about future house parties, “Residents can anonymously submit a tip about house parties at http://cpdtip.com and CPD will shut them down immediately. The fewer people who comply with the ‘Stay At Home’ Order, the sicker our residents will get and the harder it will be for us to recover.”
Lastly, Lightfoot had a warning for the reckless Chicagoans, “We will hold those responsible accountable.”
As for Tink Purcell, the person who posted the video, she posted Sunday on her timeline, “I had my mask and sanitizer I was good.” She also maintained it was not 1,000 people and added, “Ya’ll trippin’.”
For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
(Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)
