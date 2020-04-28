Watch Doctor Sing Andra Day’s ‘Rise Up’ In Dedication To Health Care Workers

As people search for hope in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, one doctor showed that his talents stretch beyond caring for his patients.

Dr. Collin Brathwaite, a bariatric surgeon at NYU Winthrop Hospital in New York, in honor of his colleagues on the frontlines treating patients afflicted with COVID-19, was caught on video singing a rendition of Andra Day’s inspirational “Rise Up.”

Good Morning America displayed the video with Brathwaite playing the song on the piano while wearing his lab coat.