Family Of Slain Houston Gospel Singer Adrian Medearis Say Police Have Yet To Release Video Of Shooting

Family and friends of Houston gospel singer Adrian Medearis, who was killed in a police shooting last weekend, said they are still in shock and grieving over his loss with very few, if any, explanations from the police about what led up to his death.

“We are beyond shocked at the initial accounts of this tragedy,” said Medearis’ family in a statement posted on friend and actor/producer Dav Lewis’ Instagram page.

“Unfortunately, there are no public details regarding the murder of our loved one. We respectfully ask for our privacy, and your patience, during this time of bereavement.”

Medearis’ brother, Audrick, added to the statement with frustration at the Houston Police Department’s procedures after the shooting, saying they spoke publicly without first speaking with the family.

"It is disappointing and absurd that Chief Acevedo would call a public press conference before speaking with the Family of Adrian Medearis. I am not only his brother, but am also a first responder and Cy Fair firefighter,” Audrick Medearis said, detailing a lack of communication from the HPD. “I am very easily accessible to HPD. The Harris County Chief Medical Examiner is aware that I am the next of kin as I contacted the office last Friday requesting to view my brother's remains.”

