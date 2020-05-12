Family Of Slain Houston Gospel Singer Adrian Medearis Say Police Have Yet To Release Video Of Shooting

His brother questions why law enforcement spoke to the public before they addressed the family

Published 12 hours ago

Written by Madison J. Gray

Family and friends of Houston gospel singer Adrian Medearis, who was killed in a police shooting last weekend, said they are still in shock and grieving over his loss with very few, if any, explanations from the police about what led up to his death.

“We are beyond shocked at the initial accounts of this tragedy,” said Medearis’ family in a statement posted on friend and actor/producer Dav Lewis’ Instagram page

“Unfortunately, there are no public details regarding the murder of our loved one. We respectfully ask for our privacy, and your patience, during this time of bereavement.”

Medearis’ brother, Audrick, added to the statement with frustration at the Houston Police Department’s procedures after the shooting, saying they spoke publicly without first speaking with the family.

"It is disappointing and absurd that Chief Acevedo would call a public press conference before speaking with the Family of Adrian Medearis. I am not only his brother, but am also a first responder and Cy Fair firefighter,” Audrick Medearis said, detailing a lack of communication from the HPD. “I am very easily accessible to HPD. The Harris County Chief Medical Examiner is aware that I am the next of kin as I contacted the office last Friday requesting to view my brother's remains.”

#JUSTICEFORADRIANMEDEARIS PLEASE SHARE!! We Need All Hands on Deck!!!!! Updated Statement from Audrick Medearis, the brother of Adrian Medearis. This is heartbreaking and furthers the lack of trust in our community regarding Justice and HPD. "It is disappointing and absurd that Chief Acevedo would call a public press conference before speaking with the Family of Adrian Medearis. I am not only his brother, but am also a first responder and Cy Fair firefighter. I am very easily accessible to HPD. The Harris County Chief Medical Examiner is aware that I am the next of kin as I contacted the office last Friday requesting to view my brother's remains. As of Today: 1) I have not been contacted by anyone from HPD notifying us that Adrian was killed 2) I have not been contacted by HPD to learn where Adrian's BMW, cell phone or personal possessions are located 3) I have not been invited to view any footage showing how/why Adrian was killed 4) I have not been told how many times Adrian was shot, which areas of his body were struck by the bullets, nor if he was dead-on-arrival at the hospital, and if not, what lifesaving measures were taken at the ER to save his life."

Police have not yet released video of the incident, according to the Houston Chronicle. And the officer involved in the shooting, J. Ramos, says his body camera fell off during the struggle with Medearis. HPD Chief Art Acevedo, however, said the incident was captured on Ramos’ dashboard camera and said that the video corroborates the police account of Medearis in an intoxicated state reaching for and taking Ramos’ taser right before he was shot and killed. 

Chief Acevedo has said that he will release the video to the family, and let them decide if they would like for it to be shown publicly.

“Not everybody wants their loved one to be in cyberspace for the rest of eternity and for their last minute on earth to be public,” Acevedo said.

Medearis, 48, director of the choir at the Evangelist Temple Church of God In Christ and who also founded the gospel group, God’s Anointed People, was pulled over 1:30 a.m. by an officer conducting DWI enforcement on a Houston freeway, according to a police account. But a physical confrontation ensued between them and the officer tasered Medearis. At some point during their struggle, he discharged his weapon, leaving Medearis dead.

😢🤬 PLEASE SHARE!!!! My friend Adrian Medearis was fatally shot yesterday by a HPD @hpd_tx_ and WE DEMAND JUSTICE AND A FULL FAIR INVESTIGATION! ADRIAN Should still be here as this was A TRAFFIC Stop! Regardless of how this is presented NO ONE DESERVES DEATH AS RESULT OF SIMPLE TRAFFIC STOP!! I don’t have the space to process this yet as this furthers the divide and lack of trust between the Black Community and the Rest of America!!! WHAT HAPPENED TO DEESCALATION, CALLING FOR BACK UP, OR NONTHREATENING TACTICS? DEATH SEEMS TO BE THE END RESULT WHEN BLACK AMERICANS ENCOUNTER POLICE!!! We Expect @kim_ogg @adriangarciahtx @hpd_tx_ to bring in outside sources to investigate this so that it’s a fair investigation. NOTE: ADRIAN’S FAMILY IS VERY UPSET SAYING THEY WANT ANSWERS AND THEY DEMAND TO KNOW WHAT REALLY HAPPENED TO HIM. FRIENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA DESCRIBED HIM AS A DEVOUT CHRISTIAN AND THE ALLEGATIONS FROM THE HOUSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT JUST DON’T FIT HIS CHARACTER. THE FOLLOWING IS THE PRESS RELEASE FROM HPD: Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a suspect by an HPD officer at 11710 North Freeway (North Interstate Highway 45) service road about 1:30 a.m. today (May 8). @houstonmayor @commissionerrodneyellis #JusticeforAdrian #Houston #Texas

The incident struck everyone as strange who knew Medearis because it was said to be completely out of his character. Michael Stevenson, a friend and music director at Blueridge United Methodist Church told the Chronicle that Medearis was not known to be a heavy drinker and that when he was pulled over, Medearis was on the phone with someone who had attended a card game that Stevenson would have normally attended, but had not due to coronavirus distancing.

“Even if you thought he had something to drink, I don’t see where a life should have been taken,” Stevenson said.

Photo Credit: Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

