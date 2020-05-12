Family Of Slain Houston Gospel Singer Adrian Medearis Say Police Have Yet To Release Video Of Shooting

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Family and friends of Houston gospel singer Adrian Medearis, who was killed in a police shooting last weekend, said they are still in shock and grieving over his loss with very few, if any, explanations from the police about what led up to his death.
“We are beyond shocked at the initial accounts of this tragedy,” said Medearis’ family in a statement posted on friend and actor/producer Dav Lewis’ Instagram page.
“Unfortunately, there are no public details regarding the murder of our loved one. We respectfully ask for our privacy, and your patience, during this time of bereavement.”
Medearis’ brother, Audrick, added to the statement with frustration at the Houston Police Department’s procedures after the shooting, saying they spoke publicly without first speaking with the family.
"It is disappointing and absurd that Chief Acevedo would call a public press conference before speaking with the Family of Adrian Medearis. I am not only his brother, but am also a first responder and Cy Fair firefighter,” Audrick Medearis said, detailing a lack of communication from the HPD. “I am very easily accessible to HPD. The Harris County Chief Medical Examiner is aware that I am the next of kin as I contacted the office last Friday requesting to view my brother's remains.”
Police have not yet released video of the incident, according to the Houston Chronicle. And the officer involved in the shooting, J. Ramos, says his body camera fell off during the struggle with Medearis. HPD Chief Art Acevedo, however, said the incident was captured on Ramos’ dashboard camera and said that the video corroborates the police account of Medearis in an intoxicated state reaching for and taking Ramos’ taser right before he was shot and killed.
Chief Acevedo has said that he will release the video to the family, and let them decide if they would like for it to be shown publicly.
“Not everybody wants their loved one to be in cyberspace for the rest of eternity and for their last minute on earth to be public,” Acevedo said.
Medearis, 48, director of the choir at the Evangelist Temple Church of God In Christ and who also founded the gospel group, God’s Anointed People, was pulled over 1:30 a.m. by an officer conducting DWI enforcement on a Houston freeway, according to a police account. But a physical confrontation ensued between them and the officer tasered Medearis. At some point during their struggle, he discharged his weapon, leaving Medearis dead.
The incident struck everyone as strange who knew Medearis because it was said to be completely out of his character. Michael Stevenson, a friend and music director at Blueridge United Methodist Church told the Chronicle that Medearis was not known to be a heavy drinker and that when he was pulled over, Medearis was on the phone with someone who had attended a card game that Stevenson would have normally attended, but had not due to coronavirus distancing.
“Even if you thought he had something to drink, I don’t see where a life should have been taken,” Stevenson said.
Photo Credit: Erich Schlegel/Getty Images
