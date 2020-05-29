Niecy Nash Gets Emotional Talking About Her Son And George Floyd’s Police Killing

The country has been outraged in the wake of the brutal killing of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Now, the cast of Niecey Nash’s Reno 911 are stepping up to help.

Niecy Nash revealed on Good Morning America today (May 29) that the cast is donating $10,000 to the family of George Floyd, an idea that was spearheaded by her co-star Cedric Yarbrough, who hails from Minneapolis.

Nash told GMA, “As you know, our cast of Reno 911, we play bumbling cops on TV but in real life this is no laughing matter to any of us. I'm the mother of a Black son and I'm devastated.”



She continued, “Our entire cast is brokenhearted about the passing of George Floyd and prayerfully this donation will be a small step towards healing for his family.”



Watch the clip of Niecy Nash below on Good Morning America:

