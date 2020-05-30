George Floyd's Brother Says Trump 'Didn't Give Me The Opportunity To Even Speak' During Phone Call

After President Donald Trump claimed he spoke to the family of George Floyd on Friday (May 29), describing them as "terrific people," the late Minnesota resident's brother, Philonese Floyd, is sharing what went down on that phone call. “He didn't give me the opportunity to even speak,” Philonese told Al Sharpton on MSNBC.

“It was hard, I was trying to talk to him, but he just kept pushing me off like ‘I don’t want to hear what you are talking about,”’ Floyd added. “I just told him I want justice. I said that I can't believe that they committed a modern-day lynching in broad daylight.”

Floyd said he also spoke to Joe Biden, and had a better audience with the Democratic presidential candidate. “I never begged for anything before,” Floyd told Sharpton. “I asked the vice president if he could get justice for my brother. I just don’t want to see him on a shirt like those other guys.”

“They all need to be convicted of first-degree murder and given the death penalty,” he concluded. “They didn’t care what they wanted to do with my brother. He was scum, he was nothing.”

