George Floyd's Brother Says Trump 'Didn't Give Me The Opportunity To Even Speak' During Phone Call

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - MAY 30: President Donald Trump talks on the rooftop of the Operational Building at NASA after the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken (R) and Doug Hurley aboard the rocket from the Kennedy Space Center on May 30, 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The inaugural flight is the first manned mission since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011 to be launched into space from the United States. (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

George Floyd's Brother Says Trump 'Didn't Give Me The Opportunity To Even Speak' During Phone Call

"I was trying to talk to him, but he kept pushing me off."

Published 20 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

After President Donald Trump claimed he spoke to the family of George Floyd on Friday (May 29), describing them as "terrific people," the late Minnesota resident's brother, Philonese Floyd, is sharing what went down on that phone call. “He didn't give me the opportunity to even speak,” Philonese told Al Sharpton on MSNBC.

“It was hard, I was trying to talk to him, but he just kept pushing me off like ‘I don’t want to hear what you are talking about,”’ Floyd added. “I just told him I want justice. I said that I can't believe that they committed a modern-day lynching in broad daylight.”

Floyd said he also spoke to Joe Biden, and had a better audience with the Democratic presidential candidate. “I never begged for anything before,” Floyd told Sharpton. “I asked the vice president if he could get justice for my brother. I just don’t want to see him on a shirt like those other guys.”

“They all need to be convicted of first-degree murder and given the death penalty,” he concluded. “They didn’t care what they wanted to do with my brother. He was scum, he was nothing.”

Watch the full video, below:

On Sunday, during an impromptu press conference in front of his helicopter, Donald Trump defended his supporters and said “MAGA loves Black people.”

The comments were made as the president left the White House to head to Florida for the SpaceX rocket launch.

"MAGA says, make America great again,” he said. “These are people that love our country. I have no idea if they're going to be here. I was just asking, but I have no idea if they're going to be here. But MAGA is making America great again.” 

He continued: “By the way. They love African American people. They love the Black people. MAGA loves Black people. I heard that MAGA wanted to be there. A lot of MAGA was going to be there. I have no idea if that's true or not, but they love our country. Remember that MAGA, just an expression, but MAGA loves our country."

Trump was subsequently asked if he was calling on his supporters to protest he said, “I don’t care.”

Watch video of Trump’s comments below.

Photo: Saul Martinez/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news