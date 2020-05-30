George Floyd's Brother Says Trump 'Didn't Give Me The Opportunity To Even Speak' During Phone Call

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
After President Donald Trump claimed he spoke to the family of George Floyd on Friday (May 29), describing them as "terrific people," the late Minnesota resident's brother, Philonese Floyd, is sharing what went down on that phone call. “He didn't give me the opportunity to even speak,” Philonese told Al Sharpton on MSNBC.
“It was hard, I was trying to talk to him, but he just kept pushing me off like ‘I don’t want to hear what you are talking about,”’ Floyd added. “I just told him I want justice. I said that I can't believe that they committed a modern-day lynching in broad daylight.”
Floyd said he also spoke to Joe Biden, and had a better audience with the Democratic presidential candidate. “I never begged for anything before,” Floyd told Sharpton. “I asked the vice president if he could get justice for my brother. I just don’t want to see him on a shirt like those other guys.”
“They all need to be convicted of first-degree murder and given the death penalty,” he concluded. “They didn’t care what they wanted to do with my brother. He was scum, he was nothing.”
Watch the full video, below:
.@TheRevAl: “How was your conversation with Trump?”— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) May 30, 2020
GEORGE FLOYD’S BROTHER: “It was so fast, he didn't give me the opportunity to even speak... It was hard- I was trying to talk to him but he just kept pushing me off.” pic.twitter.com/oQIRBFQX8e
On Sunday, during an impromptu press conference in front of his helicopter, Donald Trump defended his supporters and said “MAGA loves Black people.”
The comments were made as the president left the White House to head to Florida for the SpaceX rocket launch.
"MAGA says, make America great again,” he said. “These are people that love our country. I have no idea if they're going to be here. I was just asking, but I have no idea if they're going to be here. But MAGA is making America great again.”
He continued: “By the way. They love African American people. They love the Black people. MAGA loves Black people. I heard that MAGA wanted to be there. A lot of MAGA was going to be there. I have no idea if that's true or not, but they love our country. Remember that MAGA, just an expression, but MAGA loves our country."
Trump was subsequently asked if he was calling on his supporters to protest he said, “I don’t care.”
Watch video of Trump’s comments below.
Photo: Saul Martinez/Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS