George Floyd’s Body Will Be Laid To Rest In His Hometown Of Houston

Arrangements for George Floyd’s funeral are coming together. His body will be laid to rest in his hometown of Houston, according to ABC News affiliate KTRK-TV.

"This is our house. This is the same city that George Floyd grew up. And his body will be returning to this city. To his city," Houston’s mayor Sylvester Turner announced Saturday (May 30).

The Rev. Al Sharpton will reportedly deliver the eulogy. Additional details about the funeral arrangements for the 46-year-old are forthcoming.

A shocking video shows white former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, on May 25, pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes, including 2 minutes and 53 seconds after Floyd was non-responsive. Floyd was unarmed, handcuffed and laying face down on the street during the arrest.

Authorities arrested Chauvin and charged him with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. However, the other officers involved in the arrest have not been charged.

Floyd’s family launched a GoFundMe campaign that raised $5.92 million by Sunday (May 31) from more than 236,000 donors.