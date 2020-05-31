George Floyd’s Body Will Be Laid To Rest In His Hometown Of Houston

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Arrangements for George Floyd’s funeral are coming together. His body will be laid to rest in his hometown of Houston, according to ABC News affiliate KTRK-TV.
"This is our house. This is the same city that George Floyd grew up. And his body will be returning to this city. To his city," Houston’s mayor Sylvester Turner announced Saturday (May 30).
The Rev. Al Sharpton will reportedly deliver the eulogy. Additional details about the funeral arrangements for the 46-year-old are forthcoming.
A shocking video shows white former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, on May 25, pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes, including 2 minutes and 53 seconds after Floyd was non-responsive. Floyd was unarmed, handcuffed and laying face down on the street during the arrest.
Authorities arrested Chauvin and charged him with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. However, the other officers involved in the arrest have not been charged.
Floyd’s family launched a GoFundMe campaign that raised $5.92 million by Sunday (May 31) from more than 236,000 donors.
Here is the verified GoFundMe to support the family George Floyd leaves behind. All funds raised will go to the Floyd family for funeral expenses & to assist them in their fight for justice. https://t.co/1Jh0vCD9z1— GoFundMe (@gofundme) May 27, 2020
“This fund is established to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist our family in the days to come as we continue to seek justice for George. A portion of these funds will also go to the Estate of George Floyd for the benefit and care of his children and their educational fund,” a statement on the page says.
BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s death in police custody, other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.
(Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)
