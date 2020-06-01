Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Begs Trump To 'Just Stop Talking' Amid Nationwide Protests

Protestors took to the streets in 75 cities across the country this past weekend, and in many cases, what started off as non-violent demonstrations escalated to chaos once police got involved. According to eyewitness video and photos, white instigators who were caught looting, setting fire to police cars and breaking windows were also responsible for inciting violence.

President Donald Trump went on a tweet storm about the incidents throughout the weekend and on Monday morning held a conference call with governors imploring them to "dominate" innocent protestors and blaming anti-facist movement Antifa for the chaos, rather than the white supremacist groups much of it has been linked to. And now, at least one local official is calling him out for adding to the problem, rather than helping.

RELATED: Killer Mike’s Speech To Atlanta Protesters Will Break Your Heart

"There are times where you should just stop, and this is one of those times," Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said on Face the Nation today (June 1). "He's making it worse. This is not about using military force. This is about where we are in America. We are beyond a tipping point in this country, and his rhetoric only inflames that, and he should sometimes just stop talking."

Bottoms says Trump's comments are "reminiscent of Charlottesville, where President Trump just made it worse."

The mayor also pointed out that the protests involved a number of elements that seemed off, including possible out-of-state agitators. "But our organizers in Atlanta, many of whom don't agree with me quite often as mayor, were very clear that this by and large, actors being violent, was not an Atlanta-based protest," Bottoms said. "It looked different racially in our city than our normal protest looked. It was a different group."

Watch Keisha Lance Bottoms' full comments below: