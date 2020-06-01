Minneapolis Police Chief Calls Other Three Officers ‘Complicit’ In George Floyd’s Death

Four days after Derek Chauvin was seen on video with his knee in the neck of George Floyd, he was finally arrested and charged on May 29. The 44-year-old was charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.

However, there are demands for the three other officers who participated in Floyd’s death be arrested.

Now, Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo admits the other officers bear responsibility.

Arradondo told CNN on June 1, "Mr. Floyd died in our hands and so I see that as being complicit. Silence and inaction, you're complicit. If there was one solitary voice that would have intervened ... that's what I would have hoped for."



He continued, "There are absolute truths in life; we need air to breathe. The killing of Mr. Floyd was an absolute truth that it was wrong. I did not need days or weeks or months or processes or bureaucracies to tell me what occurred out here last Monday was wrong,"

