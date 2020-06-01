Minneapolis Police Chief Calls Other Three Officers ‘Complicit’ In George Floyd’s Death

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo left, listened as north side community members held a protest and rally at the 4th precinct on Plymouth avenue in response to the shooting death of Thurman Blevins by Minneapolis Police Sunday June 24, 2018 in Minneapolis , MN. ] JERRY HOLT • jerry.holt@startribune.com

Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao have not been arrested for their involvement in the 46-year-old’s killing.

Four days after Derek Chauvin was seen on video with his knee in the neck of George Floyd, he was finally arrested and charged on May 29. The 44-year-old was charged with third degree murder and manslaughter. 

However, there are demands for the three other officers who participated in Floyd’s death be arrested.

Now, Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo admits the other officers bear responsibility.

Arradondo  told CNN on June 1, "Mr. Floyd died in our hands and so I see that as being complicit. Silence and inaction, you're complicit. If there was one solitary voice that would have intervened ... that's what I would have hoped for."

He continued, "There are absolute truths in life; we need air to breathe. The killing of Mr. Floyd was an absolute truth that it was wrong. I did not need days or weeks or months or processes or bureaucracies to tell me what occurred out here last Monday was wrong," 

RELATED: George Floyd’s Death Sparks Viral Song For Change By 12-Year-Old

The three other officers, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao, have also been fired in connection to Floyd’s death but yet to be arrested. 

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Sunday (May 31)  that the state's attorney general, Keith Ellison, who is the state’s first Black AG, will take the lead in any prosecutions related to the death of George Floyd.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Walz's decision comes after requests from activists, some City Council members and a civil rights group. 

Ellison confirmed the news via Twitter, writing, "It is with a large degree of humility and a great seriousness, I accept for my office the responsibility for leadership on this critical case involving the killing of George Floyd."

He continued, "We are going to bring to bear all the resources necessary to achieve justice in this case."

According to KVIA, Derek Chauvin is currently being held on $500,000 bail.

BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s death in police custody, other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.

Photo By Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images

