Minneapolis Police Chief Calls Other Three Officers ‘Complicit’ In George Floyd’s Death

Four days after Derek Chauvin was seen on video with his knee in the neck of George Floyd, he was finally arrested and charged on May 29. The 44-year-old was charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.
However, there are demands for the three other officers who participated in Floyd’s death be arrested.
Now, Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo admits the other officers bear responsibility.
Arradondo told CNN on June 1, "Mr. Floyd died in our hands and so I see that as being complicit. Silence and inaction, you're complicit. If there was one solitary voice that would have intervened ... that's what I would have hoped for."
He continued, "There are absolute truths in life; we need air to breathe. The killing of Mr. Floyd was an absolute truth that it was wrong. I did not need days or weeks or months or processes or bureaucracies to tell me what occurred out here last Monday was wrong,"
George Floyd died on Memorial day in Minneapolis as Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for more than seven minutes. Chauvin has been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and arrested on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges.
All four officers involved in the death of George Floyd were “complicit," including the three who haven't been arrested, says Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, responding to a question asked by @sarasidnerCNN on behalf of Floyd’s brother. https://t.co/JiE3Mx8xF2 pic.twitter.com/yalvaWfpDV— CNN (@CNN) June 1, 2020
RELATED: George Floyd’s Death Sparks Viral Song For Change By 12-Year-Old
The three other officers, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao, have also been fired in connection to Floyd’s death but yet to be arrested.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Sunday (May 31) that the state's attorney general, Keith Ellison, who is the state’s first Black AG, will take the lead in any prosecutions related to the death of George Floyd.
According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Walz's decision comes after requests from activists, some City Council members and a civil rights group.
Ellison confirmed the news via Twitter, writing, "It is with a large degree of humility and a great seriousness, I accept for my office the responsibility for leadership on this critical case involving the killing of George Floyd."
He continued, "We are going to bring to bear all the resources necessary to achieve justice in this case."
It with a large degree of humility and a great seriousness, I accept for my office the responsibility for leadership on this critical case involving the killing of George Floyd.— Attorney General Keith Ellison (@AGEllison) June 1, 2020
We are going to bring to bear all the resources necessary to achieve justice in this case. pic.twitter.com/XXafzFT0Kd
According to KVIA, Derek Chauvin is currently being held on $500,000 bail.
BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s death in police custody, other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.
