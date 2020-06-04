Live Updates: George Floyd Memorial Service Details

Written by BET Staff

8 Minutes and 46 Seconds of Silence For George Floyd The NAACP has called for 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence beginning at 3:45 p.m. ET today to honor the life of George Floyd and mark a memorial service that is happening in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/SHLufnqm8w — BBC America (@BBCAMERICA) June 4, 2020

The Eulogy 3:45 p.m.ET/2:45 p.m. CT Civil Right leader Rev. Al Sharpton stood next to eulogize the life of George Floyd. In his speech, Sharpton began by saying Floyd should not be amongst the deceased reminding people that he died because of a broken American justice system and nothing else. He also took a moment to mention Donald Trump, without actually naming the president, to admonish his stunt earlier this week standing in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across the street from the White House while holding a Bible. Sharpton encouraged Trump to actually open the Bible, a scared book in the Christian tradition, and consider actually reading it instead of holding it as a prop, promising that he would not allow Floyd to be used in the same way. Inspiring the crowd with lessons about exposing the truth and ensuring that Black people will remove the pressures of racism that continue to impose the proverbial “knee on our necks,” Sharpton provided example after example about why the marches continue and have spread worldwide. “We don't want no favors, just get up off of us so we can do and be whatever we want to be,” he said. Sharpton briefly mentioned the looting and violence that put many cities under seigh this week before explaining the difference between those asking for peace and those asking for silence. In the last few decades, Sharpton has been at the forefront of civil disobedience and marches and expressed his comfort seeing people in Germany, London, with a majority of white allies, noting it is a different time and a different season to deal with police reform and accountability in the justice system. After a day of mourning, Sharpton promises that in the next couple of months, the National Action Network and several other social justice organizations will come together for systemic change and the movement will be led by the families of those who have suffered this kind of pain the most. The next step is to come out with a path to reform. Speaking directly to the Floyd family, Sharpton asked them to try not to lose hope and faith and to rely on the two to get through their grief and pain. “Call upon faith and hope and lean in on the Lord and trust in his Holy word because he never failed me yet,” preached Sharpton, “From the outhouse to the White House and God will, God shall, God always has made a way for his children.” The eulogy concluded with a thank you to several celebrities in attendance and the introduction of Gospel great, Bishop Hezekiah Walker.

Part 2 of my eulogy for George Floyd at the Memorial for George Floyd live in Minneapolis https://t.co/YQsgf0bwBF — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 4, 2020

A Celebration Of Life 3:15 p.m. ET/2:15:pm CT: The memorial service honoring the life and legacy of George Floyd begins today with the rousing sounds of music from a gospel choir and accompanied by a full band and music direction. A scene all too familiar in the Black church as many of us have had to say goodbye too soon to loved ones this year, especially because of the coronavirus pandemic. Thee men and a woman wearing all Black flank Floyd's body as the majority of mourners, representing all races, wear masks and attempt to practice social distancing inside the service. A sign language interpreter also stands in attendance for the hearing impared. While the country mourns and protestors march in the name of justice, the people most greatly impacted by George Floyd's death are his close family and friends. In attendance are his son, Quincy Mason Floyd, as well as his brother, sister, aunts, and others who feel the full and entire weight of this loss. The service began with a welcome from Dr. Robyn Wilkerson, university chancellor of North Central University and a scripture reading by Rev. Jerry Macaphie from Psalms 27. Following was a speech by North Central University President Rev. Scott Hagan who announced that a scholarship fund would be created in the name of George Floyd at the school and that he had already received a donation of $53,000 to contribute to the educational promise of young Black leaders. Hagan implored every university president to do more by establishing their own George Floyd memorial scholarship funds so people across this nation can attend the college of their choice. After a prayer by Rev. Hagan, soloist Tawana Porter sand, “Amazing Grace.” Invited to speak next is one of the family’s attorneys, Benjamin Crump who has a long past helping families navigate the circumstances of losing their lost ones to white violence. “It was not the coronavirus pandemic that killed George,” said Crump. “I want to make it clear and on the record. It was that other pandemic that we are all far too familiar with in America the pandemic of racism and discrumination that killed George Floyd.” To this end, Crump invited several members of George Floyd’s family to speak. Those who knew him as a boy, a young man, and as person finding his way as an adult. Philonise Floyd, his brother, shared memories of growing up together eating their mother’s food and enjoying being together playing video games. Reminiscing about sleeping in the same room, using one of George’s many nicknames, “Perry,” washing each other's clothes, and sharing thoughts about the number of people who just wanted to cling to him. “It’s amazing to me that he touched so many people’s hearts,” said Floyd. “I am just staying strong as I can because I need to get it out. Everyone wants justice and we want justice for George and he’s going to get it. George Floyd’s youngest brother spoke as well as his nephew, Brandon Williams who shared stories about his uncle “Perry” being the father figure in his life that he missed. The young man spoke through tears to thank his uncle for being loving, caring and someone he could always count on no matter what. Crump returned to quote Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. by saying, “He who passively accepts evil is as much involved in it as he who helps to perpetrate it. He who accepts evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it,” to which he received a standing ovation. It was a reminder that we, as Black Americans, want is the opportunity to have the pursuit of happiness on this Earth. The denial of this right is what will propel this movement to seek justice by seeing the prosecution of the four former police officers who took Floyd’s life as well as a more just treatment of people of color by the American justice system.

Mourners Gather 1:55 p.m./12:55 p.m. CT The private memorial for George Floyd will begin soon at 1:00 p.m. CT and the chapel on the campus of North Central University is filling with family, friends, pubic officials and celebrities. Floyd was killed on May 25 just three miles from the sancuturay after he was handcuffed, arrested and suffocated to death by Minneapolice police. Floyd, who was 46-years old, will be laid to rest in a golden casket decorated with purple flowers and above the pulpit a portrait of his that was created after his death. Several notable names are expected to attend include: Kevin Hart, Tyrese, Will Packard, T.I.,Ludacris, Master P, Jamie Foxx and Tiffani Haddish, Minneapolis Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith of Minnesota, U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald, Martin Luther King III, and Jessie Jackson. Mourners will honor Floyd as well in New York City's Cadmen Plaza in Brooklyn at the same time of his memorial where Floyd's brother, Terrence is expected to speak among others.

Services of Rememberence 1:23 p.m. ET/12:23 p.m. CT: After the memorial today at the chapel at North Central University in Minneapolis, there will be several other memorial services honoring the life and legacy of George Floyd. Later today, his body will be taken to Raeford, North Carolina, his place of birth and where many of his family members still reside. There will be a pubic viewing and family services on Saturday. One Monday, there will be a public viewing of the body in Houston, where Floyd was raised and spent a large section of his life. He will be laid to rest after a service on Tuesday at the 500-seat Fountain of Praise church.

In Memory of George Members of the local Black Nurses Rock organization will check temperatures as people begin to enter the sanctuary of North Central University for the memorial service honoring George Floyd. They are here at the request of Minnostoa Governor Tim Walz, who said he laid flowers at Floyd's memorial this morning, reflecting on what his death will mean for future generations.

Members of the local Black Nurses Rock organization will check temperatures as people enter the sanctuary of North Central University for the memorial service honoring #GeorgeFloyd. They are here at the request of Governor Walz. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/yKrq6JRBEj — A D R I E N N E B R O A D D U S (@abroaddus) June 4, 2020

The Body Arrives 1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT: Details are emerging that police officers in Minneapolis, including Police Chief Medaria Arradondo took a knee as the hearse carrying George Floyd arrived at his memorial service. The service will begin at 1 p.m. Central Time at North Central University in Minneapolis. There will be another memorial service ed by Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd in New York City and another schedule for Saturday in Raeford, N.C., where some of his family lives, and Monday in Houston, where he lived for several years. Today's service in Minneapolis will institute social distancing rules, but allow family and invited friends to speak about Floyd's life and untimely death. Several protestors have said they will gather outside of the chapel to pay their respects during the service. In addition to Rev. Al Sharpton and family attorney Benjamin Crump will be Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, who died at the hands of New York City Police in a choke hold in 2014.

The remains of George Floyd arrive at North Central University for a memorial service on June 4, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images















George Floyd memorial service held in Minneapolis. Hey man, your momma waiting you! 😢 @AFP @AFPphoto pic.twitter.com/alamu8R3LW — Kerem Yücel (@keremyucel) June 4, 2020

Police officers took a knee as the hearse carrying George Floyd arrived at his memorial service. pic.twitter.com/YSKrcgbP5F — Armando Tonatiuh Torres-García (@GarciaReports) June 4, 2020

12:45 p.m./11: 45 a.m. CT: This morning, led by Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ,) several Democratic members of the U.S. Senate observed a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds standing next to a statue in Emancipation Hall of abolitionist Frederick Doughlas. The poignant moment marked the same time span in which George Floyd had a knee pinned to his neck while being arrested on Memorial Day by four Minneapolis police officers. Some senators stood while others took a knee.

Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images















What You Need To Know

12:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. CT: Today, Thursday, June 4, George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died at police hands May 25, will honored with the first of several memorial services honoring his life and giving family, friends and the nation the opportunity to say goodbye. The event is scheduled for this afternoon in Minneapolis where Reverend Al Sharpton and family attorney Benjamin Crump are expected to speak. Sharpton is expected to announce a new social justice movement during the memorial service that will demand federal legislation as a means to end racial injustice by the police. While the Floyd family is there, three of the former police officers, who were arrested yesterday, will be in court for their first appearance, according to CBS News. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Derek Chauvin, the former officer who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes causing him to suffocate, had his charges increased to a second-degree murder charge which indicates that Floyd was killed "without intent," according to an amended complaint. BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s death in police custody, other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.