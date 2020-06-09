Georgia Police Chief Pushed To Resign Over Black Lives Matter Post

A new Georgia police chief in Johns Creek is now being called on to resign after he posted a controversial statement on his social media page regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a now-removed Facebook post, Chief Chris Byers shared a 1,000-word open letter to pastors on his personal page shaming religious leaders and stating that while he supports Black lives, he does not support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Here is an excerpt of the post:

“I do not support the Black Lives Matter as a movement as it seems to glorify the killing of my brothers and sisters,” Byers wrote. “It is not what you pastors and religious leaders think it is. Stop trying to be relevant and look deeper into what you are saying, posting, and tagging before you do it. But please never give up the fight against racism. We have a long way to go! But we need everybody moving in the same direction."

Atlanta’s WSB-TV Channel 2 news talked with local pastor Micah Speights of the Johns Creek community on Monday (June 9).

“I understand everyone will say all lives matter,” he said. “But it’s not necessarily an issue for all people. The system works well for some and not for others,” Speights said. "There is a systemic issue that has to be addressed.”