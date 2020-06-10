George Floyd’s Brother Urges Congress To Back Cause Of Police Reform

A day after an emotional funeral for George Floyd in his hometown of Houston, his brother Philonise Floyd testified in front of Congress on Wednesday (June 10) about police accountability and violence by law enforcement in the African-American community.

Reading a prepared statement to a House judiciary committee hearing on racial injustice, Floyd described what his family has experienced since his older brother died as Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

"I can’t tell you the kind of pain you feel when you watch something like that. When you watch your big brother, who you’ve looked up to your whole life, die. Die begging for your mom," Floyd said to lawmakers. “George’s calls for help were ignored. Please listen to the call I’m making to you now, to the calls of our family, and to the calls ringing out in the streets across the world.

“People of all backgrounds, genders and race have come together to demand change,” he continued. “Honor them, honor George, and make the necessary changes that make law enforcement the solution – and not the problem.”

