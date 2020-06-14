Black Woman Dies In Holding Cell Near Detroit, State Police Investigating

The family of a Detroit, Michigan area woman are demanding answers after she died in police custody on Wednesday (June 10).

According to ClickOnDetroit.com, officials said Priscilla Slater, 38, was found unresponsive in a holding cell around 12:35 p.m. by Harper Woods Department of Public Safety personnel. Slater was arrested on Tuesday after Harper Woods police said the man she was with fired 19 shots at a motel.

According to officials, medics attempted to revive Slater but were unsuccessful. She was transported to St. John Hospital, where a physician pronounced her dead.

Slater was transported to the Wayne County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death. The results have not yet been shared.

Harper Woods officials say the Michigan State Police are investigating the incident. Protests, including several members of Slater's family, gathered outside Harper Woods City Hall on Friday (June 12) to confront the town's mayor Ken Poynter and demand justice. The demonstration escalated when Poynter's wife was seen ripping up a protest sign. Video of the incident is available via ClickOnDetroit.com.