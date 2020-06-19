Second Black Woman Enters Race For Virginia Governor

The 2021 race for governor of Virginia is beginning to heat up as several candidates have lined up to replace Gov. Ralph Northam.

In an announcement released Thursday (June 18), Democratic State Sen. Jennifer McClellan announced her bid for the office and could become the first African-American woman governor of the state and in the nation.

McClellan, 47, is one of two Black women who have announced candidacies for the 2021 election, joining Democratic delegate Jennifer Caroll Foy in the race, who announced her candidacy late last month.

Virginia’s first African-American governor was Doug Wilder, who served from 1990 to 1994.

In a video announcement, McClellan emphasized the state’s health, economic and racial challenges.

“This is a moment to step boldly into our future. I’m running for governor to lead Virginia in building an inclusive economy that doesn’t leave people behind, a healthcare system that everyone can access affordably, and public schools that deliver on the promise in our constitution to provide high quality education to all children,” she said in a statement.