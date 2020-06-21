Only White Prison Staff Are Allowed To Guard Derek Chauvin, Cop Who Killed George Floyd

Eight correctional officers in Minnesota filed a lawsuit on Friday (June 19) that says officials barred them from guarding Derek Chauvin, the White former Minneapolis police officers charged with murder for choking George Floyd to death, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

“I understood that the decision to segregate us had been made because we could not be trusted to carry out our work responsibilities professionally around the high-profile inmate — solely because of the color of our skin,” an acting sergeant who is Black stated.

The statement continued: “I am not aware of a similar situation where White officers were segregated from an inmate.”