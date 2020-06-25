NASA To Rename D.C. Headquarters After First Black Woman Engineer Mary W. Jackson

NASA will rename their Washington D.C. headquarters building after Mary W. Jackson, the first Black woman engineer at the association and the subject of the film Hidden Figures.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement that Jackson, who died in 2005 at 84 years old, helped break down barriers for African Americans and women in engineering and technology.

"Mary W. Jackson was part of a group of very important women who helped NASA succeed in getting American astronauts into space. Mary never accepted the status quo, she helped break barriers and open opportunities for African Americans and women in the field of engineering and technology," said Bridenstine.

"Today, we proudly announce the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building. It appropriately sits on 'Hidden Figures Way,' a reminder that Mary is one of many incredible and talented professionals in NASA's history who contributed to this agency's success. Hidden no more, we will continue to recognize the contributions of women, African Americans, and people of all backgrounds who have helped construct NASA's successful history to explore."

Last year, NASA renamed the street outside its headquarters as Hidden Figures Way.