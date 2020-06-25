NASA To Rename D.C. Headquarters After First Black Woman Engineer Mary W. Jackson

HAMPTON, VA - 1977: Mathmatician Mary Jackson, the first black woman engineer at NASA poses for a photo at work at NASA Langley Research Center in 1977 in Hampton, Virginia. (Photo by Bob Nye/NASA/Donaldson Collection/Getty Images)

NASA To Rename D.C. Headquarters After First Black Woman Engineer Mary W. Jackson

Jackson was the subject of the film ‘Hidden Figures.’

Published 18 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

NASA will rename their Washington D.C. headquarters building after Mary W. Jackson, the first Black woman engineer at the association and the subject of the film Hidden Figures.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement that Jackson, who died in 2005 at 84 years old, helped break down barriers for African Americans and women in engineering and technology.

RELATED: ‘Hidden Figures' NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson Dies At 101

"Mary W. Jackson was part of a group of very important women who helped NASA succeed in getting American astronauts into space. Mary never accepted the status quo, she helped break barriers and open opportunities for African Americans and women in the field of engineering and technology," said Bridenstine.

 "Today, we proudly announce the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building. It appropriately sits on 'Hidden Figures Way,' a reminder that Mary is one of many incredible and talented professionals in NASA's history who contributed to this agency's success. Hidden no more, we will continue to recognize the contributions of women, African Americans, and people of all backgrounds who have helped construct NASA's successful history to explore."

Last year, NASA renamed the street outside its headquarters as Hidden Figures Way.

Photo: Bob Nye/NASA/Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

BET AWARDS '20

JUNE 28 8/7C

HOSTED BY AMANDA SEALES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC