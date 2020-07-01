Tina Knowles Slams Kentucky AG Over Breonna Taylor Charges

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Daniel Cameron is Kentucky Attorney General, who happens to be Black and a Trump supporter, has not charged the cops involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.
However, this weekend he was celebrating his engagement, which has outraged many people, including Tina Knowles.
Tina wrote on Instagram, “I was shocked to learn that the attorney general for Kentucky is a 34 year old black man. A republican. When Breonna’s Mother Tamika asked to speak with him he had someone else call her.”
She continued, “When he ran for office there are a lot of Black people that were excited and thought oh my God maybe we have a fair chance now because it will be a black man in this position ! He will be fair and unbiased towards Black people. They voted for him. Well That’s why it’s important to educate yourself on people who are running for office . I have no problem with who he marries , that is his personal business. That is not what this post is about ! I just don’t understand his actions.”
She also posted a photo from his engagement party and asked, “Where are their masks?”
See below:
According to the New York Daily News, the date and purpose of the photos are not confirmed.
RELATED: OPINION | When Will There Be Justice For Breonna Taylor?
On June 18, Cameron said he would not bow to pressure on the Breonna Taylor case.
“'We are working around the clock to follow the law to the truth. Everyone involved in this case deserves nothing less,” Cameron said, according to CNN.
“An investigation of this magnitude requires time and patience...however I can assure you, that at the end of our investigation, we will do what is right. We will find the truth. It doesn't matter who sends me a piece of mail, it won't have any bearing on the case. Our responsibility is to the facts and the law.”
Cameron appeared to be referring to a letter sent to him by Beyonce demanding justice for Taylor.
Breonna Taylor was killed on May 13, shortly after midnight, when three plain clothes officers broke down her door and shot her eight times in her own apartment in a botched drug raid in which she was not a target. Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who was home with her at the time of the raid, fired at officers in self-defense and was charged with attempted murder of a police officer. Charges against Walker were dropped on May 22.
The officers who shot and killed Taylor — Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove — have had no charges brought against them. Hankison was fired last week and LMPD chief Steve Cosgrove was fired after the shooting.
(Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage)
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
COMMENTS