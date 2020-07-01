Tina Knowles Slams Kentucky AG Over Breonna Taylor Charges

Daniel Cameron is Kentucky Attorney General, who happens to be Black and a Trump supporter, has not charged the cops involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.

However, this weekend he was celebrating his engagement, which has outraged many people, including Tina Knowles.

Tina wrote on Instagram, “I was shocked to learn that the attorney general for Kentucky is a 34 year old black man. A republican. When Breonna’s Mother Tamika asked to speak with him he had someone else call her.”



She continued, “When he ran for office there are a lot of Black people that were excited and thought oh my God maybe we have a fair chance now because it will be a black man in this position ! He will be fair and unbiased towards Black people. They voted for him. Well That’s why it’s important to educate yourself on people who are running for office . I have no problem with who he marries , that is his personal business. That is not what this post is about ! I just don’t understand his actions.”



She also posted a photo from his engagement party and asked, “Where are their masks?”



