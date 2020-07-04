‘Costco Karen’ Throws Epic Tantrum For Being Asked To Follow A Simple Rule

It seems like a day doesn’t go by without another Karen losing her cool over something minute. This time, it was at a Costco, and once again, the tantrum was over wearing a face mask.

Video of the incident shows the woman throwing hissy fit before petulantly dropping to the ground.

“I just need you to put that on for now while you’re in the building. That’s all,” an employee is heard telling the woman, referring to a face mask dangling from her ear. “Just temporarily while you’re in here, and then you can take it right back off.”

“I will not!” the woman replies, before going on to say the mask requirement is “your problem.”

Even as cases of and deaths from the coronavirus pandemic continue to rise, it seems that a minor inconvenience is too much for some. As the employee attempts to escort the woman outside to speak with a manager, she decides to protest by sitting on the ground, blocking the store’s exit.

“Can I get you a chair? Outside? There’s a place to sit,” the employee asks.

“I am an American,” she says back. “I have Constitutional rights.”

It isn’t clear what Costco location the incident happened at and the identity of the woman is currently unknown.