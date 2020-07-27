Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton Says Slavery Was A ‘Necessary Evil’

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton is introducing legislation that would prevent the use of federal tax dollars to go to schools that base part of their curriculum on the New York Times’ 2019 publication of the 1619 Project.

The multimedia project, helmed by NY Times writer Nikole Hannah-Jones, was created “to reframe American history by considering what it would mean to regard 1619 as our nation’s birth year.” It coincided with the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first African slaves in the Virginia colony and garnered Hannah-Jones a Pulitzer Prize for her groundbreaking reporting.

The project argues it is “finally time to tell our story truthfully” and “aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.”

After being published by the Times, a curriculum based on the project, which includes poems, essays, photographs and short fiction by a variety of contributors, was also formed. There are also dedicated lesson plans, activities and opportunities to discuss the material amongst a wide-range of students at various education levels with the proper intellectual framework and introduction to the 1619 Project.

Cotton, on the other hand, wants to forbid the teaching of the 1619 Project curriculum, claiming that it is a “distortion of American history.”

RELATED: It Has Been 400 Years Since The Beginning Of American Slavery

“The 1619 Project is left-wing propaganda. It’s revisionist history at its worst,” he said to Arkansas Online on Friday. Cotton also labeled slavery as a “necessary evil.”

“We have to study the history of slavery and its role and impact on the development of our country because otherwise we can’t understand our country,” he said, according to Arkansas Online. “As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built, but the union was built in a way, as Lincoln said, to put slavery on the course to its ultimate extinction.”