John Lewis Funeral: Obama Delivers Eulogy for Civil Rights Icon

Former President Barack Obama delivered a moving eulogy honoring legendary civil rights icon, Congressman John Lewis, who passed away on Friday (July 17) of pancreatic cancer at 80 years old.

The final celebration of life service was held at Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary for a private ceremony in Atlanta, GA on Thursday (July 30).

"It is a great honor to be back at Ebenezer Baptist Church, at the pulpit of its greatest pastor, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., to pay my respects to perhaps his finest disciple," Obama said.

Obama said he owes "a great debt" to Lewis and his "forceful vision of freedom."

In a short essay published today, Lewis called on the next generation to continue to fight for change in a New York Times op-ed.

“Though I may not be here with you, I urge you to answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe. In my life I have done all I can to demonstrate that the way of peace, the way of love and nonviolence is the more excellent way. Now it is your turn to let freedom ring.”